A 38-year-old Burrton woman had minor scrapes while her 2-year-old child had no injuries in a crash with a train in rural Halstead Friday morning, the Harvey County Sheriff’s Department stated.

Chief Deputy Mark Hardtarfer said Kelli Rump was headed southbound on the 2500 block of South River Park Road in a 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe when she crossed the railroad tracks and a train engine hit the front of the SUV around 9:05 a.m. Hardtarfer said Rump reported the tree row to the east blocked her view of the westbound train.

There were no crossing arms at the tracks near River Park Road and SW 24th, Hardtarfer said, adding Rump was not taken to the hospital. Hardtarfer was unsure if the vehicle was totaled.