A teenaged Emerson Carey walked to Hutchinson in 1880 from McPherson County because he didn’t have the money to buy a railroad ticket.

By the time he died in 1933, Carey was a millionaire who had helped shape Hutchinson - and beyond - as an industrialist, state legislator, and philanthropist.

The location of the Hutchinson airport, the creation of the housing area Careyville, the genesis of Willowbrook, the mausoleum at Fairlawn Cemetery, the state law declaring Hutchinson the home of the State Fair, the site of Carey Park - all are linked to Carey. He also figures in the history of today’s Hutchinson Salt Co. mine, Sonoco, and Hubco Inc.

“Actually, there’s a lot written about Emerson Carey, but they’re snippets,” said Myron Marcotte, mine specialist with Strataca/Kansas Underground Salt Museum.

A new book, “Kansas Tycoon Emerson Carey: Building an Empire from Coal, Ice and Salt,” is a biography tracing Carey’s life from birth in 1863 in a log house in Indiana to the 1935 dedication of a memorial in Carey Park attended by Kansas Gov. Alfred Landon and U.S. Sen. Arthur Capper.

Second book

In 2008, Arcadia Publishing, South Carolina, produced “The Carey Salt Mine,” a book filled with photos and written by Barbara C. Ulrich, then a curator for the Reno County Historical Society.

The Arcadia-related The History Press produces local and regional history books and wanted Ulrich to write a followup book on Carey. She referred the publisher to current Reno County Historical Society curator Lynn Ledeboer.

“I just find the whole topic interesting,” Ledeboer said of industrialism in the Gilded Age.

She reached out to Marcotte, long fascinated by Carey’s story. He had a 37-year career in the salt industry, including serving as mine manager before going to Strataca.

“I knew that Emerson Carey was one of his idols,” Ledeboer said, “so I thought this would be perfect for us to write together.” Telling the story of Carey would fulfill one item on Marcotte’s bucket list, she said.

“For real,” Marcotte said.

Mary Grace Clements, then-executive director of the Reno County Historical Society, supported the project, and the two authors jointly researched and wrote the chapters. Some work was done at the Reno County Museum, but much was done at Hutchinson Public Library.

They wrote in a document-sharing program on their laptops, enabling each to make changes and additions to the same chapter and showing who had made changes and when.

“We were really good at combining voices,” Marcotte said.

Carey’s great-grandson Mike Carey, a grandson of Howard Carey and son of Howard “Jake” Carey, wrote a foreword, and the softcover book was published in April.

Tracking Carey

“It was hard for us to keep track,” Ledeboer said of Carey’s myriad of business ventures and interests.

He entered the coal business in 1883, the ice-making business in 1896, and became president of Hutchinson Street Railway in 1904. He became president of the reorganized Hutchinson Boxboard & Paper Company in 1913. He was a late entry - 1901 - into the thriving salt industry.

When the salt trust tried to run him out of business, Marcotte said, they didn’t realize the extent of his investments, including coal, ice, and utilities. “He had ice plants everywhere,” Marcotte said, in Kansas and other states.

He entered real estate and banking. He inherited by default Fairlawn Cemetery and the Hutchinson Gazette because of his role as an investor. He held on to the newspaper for about eight years. “I think he lost money the entire time,” Marcotte said.

Throughout his life, the farm kid also remained involved in agriculture, including owning land and livestock.

Carey was sought out to save struggling companies. A soda ash business was “a come-and-save-us deal,” Marcotte said. “And he realized right off the bat the only way to save it was to sell it,” Marcotte said.

The initial “Careyville” was the name residents gave to Carey’s concentration of operations near Avenue B and Main Street. The Careyville housing development the industrialist launched around 1919-1920 can be reached by Carey Boulevard. Among streets in Careyville are three named for Carey’s oldest sons: Howard, Charles, and William. The last Carey son was named Emerson Carey Jr.

“He fought tooth and nail to keep Careyville as its own city,” Ledeboer said of an annexation fight with the city of Hutchinson that went all the way to the Kansas Supreme Court. Careyville came into the city.

Carey grabbed some land in the 1889 Oklahoma Land Rush. In another land deal, Hutchinson would buy Carey land for today’s Hutchinson Regional Airport. In yet another transaction, he donated acres for Carey Park, where the streets include an Emerson Loop.

Wealth

Carey married his first wife, Anna May Puterbaugh, in 1888. “She came from a very, very wealthy family,” Ledeboer said, with Puterbaugh holdings in banking, coal, and oil.

Through the years, the Careys had homes at 821 N. Main St., and at 925 N. Main St.

Carey relished playing golf and the Willowbrook area, before it became a city, became his private refuge. He had Perry Maxwell design a golf course there. A Carey house would be constructed there later. In subsequent years, Maxwell would design Prairie Dunes Country Club golf course.

“He loved the cars,” Marcotte said. A photo shows Emerson and Anna May Puterbaugh on their porch at 821 N. Main St., a luxury Winton car parked in front on the street.

He also traveled to Europe and bought art. The mausoleum he had constructed at Fairlawn Cemetery contains marble.

Carey and his first wife, who died in 1919, are entombed in an alcove at the entrance to the mausoleum. He married Frances Sentney, widow of a businessman, in 1925. She and that husband, K.E. Sentney, are entombed in an alcove directly across from the Carey alcove.

Reputation

Two key goals for the two-term State Sen. Emerson Carey, a Republican, were equalizing railroad tariffs and establishing Hutchinson as the home for the State Fair, said Ledeboer. He succeeded on both fronts. Legislation making Hutchinson the host for the State Fair was signed in 1913.

Carey also served as President Woodrow Wilson’s appointee for fuel administrator in Kansas during World War I.

“I kept thinking we’re going to find something bad about Emerson in here,” Marcotte said of their research. “But we didn’t find anything,” he said.

The authors agreed Carey’s mother, Nancy Carey, endured tough times.

Early on, Marcotte suspected there was “something wrong” with Carey’s father, Samuel Carey, he said. The family kept moving, but Samuel Carey was frequently absent. When Nancy Carey moved from Illinois to Kansas by wagon to join Samuel Carey in Sterling, she was pregnant and had children in tow. Eventually, the couple would have 13 children.

Mike Carey wrote he had been told by his father that Samuel Carey “‘was an alcoholic and never settled into anything.’” Ledeboer and Marcotte debated whether to put that in the book, choosing to include it.

Later Samuel Carey - and a number of Carey and Puterbaugh family members - would become involved in Emerson Carey’s business ventures. Samuel Carey also would serve on school and city boards here.

When Emerson Carey deeded the family home at 925 N. Main St. in the mid-1920s to become the Women’s Civic Center, requirements included that membership “be composed of white women.”

Those racial rules were indicative of the times, the authors concurred, but they don’t make it right.

The book also recounts how the salt industry’s Carey and Joy Morton conferred on pricing. That was another practice considered acceptable at the time, but not legal now, Marcotte.

Marcotte and Ledeboer saw their impressions of Carey changing, but in opposite directions.

Ledeboer had been told Carey was a bully and something of a conniving industrialist. She was favorably impressed, though, that he volunteered with the fire department, was president of the local chess club, and donated land for a church at Careyville.

“He was kind of a father figure, a do-gooder,” Marcotte said, “but then I realized he was a bit of a bully,” he said. “He was a big guy and he had that big guy syndrome,” he said. He was great with his family, but with strangers, he wouldn’t mind “just a little pushing,” he said.

Carey and Morton were rivals but the Morton name would prevail. “You can’t find a Carey product anymore,” Marcotte said. Local residents see the Carey name on things, “but they don’t know why,” he said.

Book

The title of the book was determined by the publisher, as well as the number of photos and book length. When the publisher said no to the Oxford comma, the authors saw commas removed from the text. Ledeboer winces at the lack of a second comma in the subtitle, “Building an Empire from Coal, Ice and Salt.”

Ledeboer and Marcotte are to receive royalties from sales of the book listed for $21.99. The book is available locally at the Reno County Museum, 100 S. Walnut St.; Strataca, 3504 E. Ave. G; Bluebird Books, 2 S. Main St.; and Bookends, 123 N. Main St.

The authors signed books at Watermark Books, Wichita, and a book-signing is planned from 10 a.m. until at least 1 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at Dillons Marketplace, 3200 Plaza East Dr.