HESSTON — The Class 2A state golf tournament held Wednesday at the Hesston Golf Course probably set a KSHSAA record for the latest championship event ever held in that organization’s modern era.

Scheduled for May 20, the event had to be postponed after about six to eight holes of play because of the weather.

The reschedule started from scratch and the short-handed Salina Sacred Heart Knights were able to come through for their fifth straight title.

With just four golfers, Sacred Heart posted a team score of 313, beating Yates Center by 12 strokes. Jayhawk Linn finished third at 332, followed by Plainville in fourth at 350 and Trego Community in fifth at 356.

There were 11 teams in competition as all but one player from Valley Heights had to withdraw and at least four players are required to post a team score.

“This will be our fifth in a row,” Sacred Heart coach Eric Muninger said. “I’m really proud of these guys. … Charlie Skidmore, our four man, couldn’t make it. He got caught at (the Kansas City Airport) when the tornado hit there. WQe were hoping Charlie could be here, being a senior, but we’re just glad he and his family are safe.”

The Knights were led by sophomore Kameron Shaw, who claimed top medalist honors with a five-under par 66. Junior Tate Herrenbruck of Sacred Heart was second, a stroke back.

Shaw played even par on the front nine with two birdies and two bogeys. On the back nine, he birdied three of his first four holes. After a bogey on 15, he finished his round with a birdie, a par and an eagle on 18.

“It was pretty good,” Shaw said. “I birdied my first hole and then had a bad hole on five. I shot a wedge over the green. After that, I kind of played even. On the front, I was average, so I had to do well on the back. I was five over on the back. I played it really good. I was making a lot putts.”

Shaw took sixth at state as a freshman.

Herrenbruck had just one bogey in the round. He birdied three of his last four holes to clinch the runner-up spot.

“It was a good day,” Herrenbruck said. “I was excited That I got to play. I started out a little rough. I was one over after the fourth hole. I birdied my fifth hole to get back to even. After that, I started playing pretty good. I was hitting all my greens. I was struggling on the putting greens until I got to 15. I finally made a birdie put to get to two under. I birdied 16 to get to three and I birdied 18 to finish at 67. It was a nice day to play.”

Herrenbruck placed third last year, losing a playoff for second. He improved his state score this year by a stroke.

Sacred Heart was able to get some practice time from last week to this week.

“We got to practice,” Shaw said. “(The layoff) wasn’t too bad. We didn’t have a full team. We had to scrap something together to get four. That was good. We had a couple on vacation and couldn’t come. We just hung in there and put up a good number.”

“The weather wasn’t too bad in Salina and the course wasn’t flooded out,” Herrenbruck said. “We’d been able to practice.”

“We came up yesterday and had an 18-hole practice round,” Muninger said. “Those guys took advantage of that. We also had a practice round before (the original playing date). We got five to eight holes in (before the first tournament was postponed). Things can change in a week. Our guys were smart. They were very consistent. To get the top two at five under and four under is very good.”

Sacred Heart loses just one senior off varsity.

Ryan Sellman of Humboldt was third at 72, followed by Tanner Copeland of Plainville in fourth at 73 and Will Hedges of Bishop Seabury Academy in fifth at 74.

Sedgwick placed 10th at 462.

The Cardinals were led by Noah Becker in 38th at 95, followed by Gary Moore in 62nd at 115, Tate McGinn in 65th at 122, Colby Mertens in 68th at 130, Qayden Shepherd in 69th at 131 and Chris McFrederick in 72nd at 134.

Goessel junior Dylan Lindeman, competing as an individual, placed 35th at 93.

Class 2A State

Golf Tournament

Wednesday

Hesston GC

Par 71, 6,269 yds.

Team scores — Salina Sacred Heart 313, Yates Center 325, Jayhawk Linn 332, Plainville 350, Trego Community 356, St. Mary’s-Colgan 369, Syracuse 378, Sterling 399, Elkhart 437, Sedgwick 462, Hillsboro 480. Valley Heights WD.

Schools competing with individuals — Humboldt, Bishop Seabury Academy, Kansas City Christian, Hutchinson Trinity, Oberlin, Oskaloosa, Hoxie, Republic County, Ellis, Stanton County, Sublette, Goessel, Smith Center, Rossville, West Elk, Inman, Marion.

Medalists

x-won playoff, y-second in playoff, z-third in playoff.

1. Kameron Shaw SSH 35-31—66

2. Tate Herrenbruck SSH 34-33—67

3. Ryan Sellman Humb. 39-33—72

4. Tanner Copeland Plain. 37-36—73

5. Will Hedges BSA 40-34—74

6. Easton Reynolds-x YC 40-37—77

7. Cooper Rovenstine-y KCC 40-37—77

8. Dalton Mai Treg.Com.-z 38-39—77

9. Austin Plunkett Syr. 39-38—77

10. Reece Solander YC-x 40-38—78

11. Parker Krob Plain.-y 39-39—78

12. Cal Marquardt SMC-z 39-39—78

13. Jack King YC 39-40—79

14. Matthew Labenz HT 42-39—81

14. Kaylor Watson JL 42-39—81

14. Tyler McCoy JL 38-43—81

17. Caleb Gilliland SSH 41-41—82

17. Spencer Wishon Ober. 40-42—82

19. Zach Surface Ster. 43-40—83

19. Drake Thomas JL 39-44—83

Remainder of field

21. Jarrod Dible Hox. 42-42—84

22. Aiden Bonner KCC 42-43—85

22. Kaden Tarwater Oska. 40-45—85

24. Alex Fischer RC 42-44—86

24. Carter Minson Treg.Com. 41-45—86

26. Gabe Shaughnessy JL 41-46—87

27. Dylan Weimer Hox. 45-43—88

27. Brady Frickey Ell. 45-43—88

27. Jaren Giesick Subl. 44-44—88

30. Garret Bollinger SMC 46-45—91

30. Aaron King YC 45-46—91

30. Vincent McLaughlin Plain. 43-48—91

30. Trevor Trujillo Stan.Co. 42-49—91

34. Mason Cole Syr. 43-49—92

35. Dylan Lindeman Goe. 49-44—93

36. Nick Ison SMC 47-47—94

36. Fernando Muro Stan.Co. 45-49—94

38. Joey Fry Treg.Com. 49-46—95

38. Noah Becker Sed. 47-48—95

38. Avery Unruh Hil. 51-45—96

41. Lance Addington Elk. 48-49—97

42. Morgan Newell SSH 49-49—98

42. Aaron Moss Sm.Ctr. 49-49—98

42. Dillon Dunn Treg.Com. 48-50—98

42. Tyler Malsam Treg.Com. 44-54—98

46. Joey Doughtery Elk. 56-44—100

47. Brodie Atherton JL 47-54—101

48. Kaz Comley Ster. 49-53—102

49. Brayden Wilson Syr. 55-49—104

50. Ryan Thompson Syr. 54-51—105

50. Wyatt Schmidt Ster. 53-52—105

52. Beau Wilson SMC 56-50—106

52. Mshewe Hale Ross. 53-53—106

52. Matevz Kalan SMC 52-54—106

52. Noah Bane Elk. 47-59—106

56. Caleb Walker WE 56-51—107

57. Eli Hays Plain. 51-57—108

58. Lauren Frederick Ster. 55-54—109

59. Cael Dobson Plain. 57-54—111

60. Addison Solander YC 55-57—112

60. Paige Post Treg.Com. 56-56—112

62. Gary Moore Sed. 59-56—115

63. Rylie Daniels Hil. 58-59—117

64. Carter Popejoy VH 60-58—118

65. Tate McGinn Sed. 61-61—122

65. Gabe Kerns Plain. 60-62—122

65. Corbin OMalley SMC 58-64—122

68. Colby Mertens Sed. 61-69—130

69. Jordan Friesen In. 70-61—131

69. Qayden Shepherd Sed. 67-64—131

71. Frank Wichert Hil. 65-67—132

72. Aubry Schumacher Elk. 67-67—134

72. Chris McFrederick Sed. 64-70—134

74. Eli Dalke Hil. 66-69—135

75. Jayden Grilliot Syr. 67-70—137

76. Hap Waddell Mar. 68-72—140