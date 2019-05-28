Rebels win

season opener

ROSE HILL — The Newton Rebels opened the season with a 10-6 non-league win over the Clearwater Outlaws in a game played at Rose Hill High School.

Box score details were not available at press time.

Newton’s game against Clearwater scheduled for Tuesday was canceled because of field conditions and will be made up as part of a doubleheader Wednesday.

BC athletes

take honors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Six Bethel College atletes were named a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Scholar-Athlete for the 2019 season.

To be named to the team, “a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and must have achieved a junior academic status to qualify for this honor.”

Named from the men’s track team was Heath Goertzen, a senior from Goessel.

Named from the softball team were Jordan Hill, a senior from Augusta; Madison McDowell, a senior from Basehor; Michelle Schrag, a senior from Moundridge; Leisle Hoffman, a senior from Wichita; and Rebecca Mullin, a senior from Wichita.

Ottawa names

soccer coach

OTTAWA — Ottawa University named Ryan Pow as its new men’s soccer coach.

Pow came to Ottawa after serving as assistant director of coaches for the Whatcom FC Rangers club program in Bellingham, Wash. He oversaw three boys’ teams in the U13 to U19 range, conducting tryouts for the teams, scheduling and assigning coaches. He also served as a coach for three of the Whatcom FC Rangers teams.

He served time as the director of player development for the Puma Futbol Club in Overland Park, where he ran practices for that club’s boys’ and girls’ teams.

He previously served as an assistant women’s coach at Avila University.

Pow was a two-year letterwinner at Missouri Valley College and a two-time All-Heart of America Conference selection. He holds a bachelor’s degree from MVC in 2011.

Pow played professionally with the Hibernian Football Club in Edinburgh, Scotland, where he trained and played with the first team, the reserve team and the U19 team. He also was with lower division sides Brechin City and Linlithgow Rose

He has played more than 20 games with the Scottish National U14 to U19 teams.

Mattox named

York coach

YORK, Neb. — York College has named Chad Mattox as its new men’s wrestling coach.

Mattox served nine seasons as the head wrestling coach at York High School, where he was 142-45 in dual meets. He coached 56 state qualifiers and 17 state medalists. He had two teams that placed in the top 10 at the Nebraska Class B state tournament, including a fifth-place finish this March.

He previously served as an assistant coach at Crete, David City and Winside, all in Nebraska.

‘Builders

name coach

WINFIELD — Southwestern College named Kelci Feist as its competitive cheer and dance coach.

A native of DeLeon, Texas, she has been involved in cheer and dance for more than 12 years. She was a member of the cheerleading squad at Howard Payne University for four years.

She as the Division III Texas collegiate co-ed champion in 2012 and the “Christian Cheer Association DIII Coed National Champions in 2013.”

She holds a master’s degree from Hardin-Simmons University.