A man suffered critical injuries after he was shot multiple times Monday night in the Highland Park neighborhood of southeast Topeka, police said.

Officers were sent about 9:10 p.m. to the intersection of S.E. 25th and Wisconsin after receiving a report of gunshots in the area, said police Lt. Manny Munoz.

Upon their arrival, officers found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Munoz said the victim was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to a local hospital.

Witnesses reported seeing a dark-colored Buick leaving the scene at a high rate of speed.

Munoz said police were interviewing witnesses and following up on leads.

Anyone with information may call police detectives at 785-368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.