Newton Post 2

American Legion

Baseball Schedule

Class AAA

Senior Knights

All games doubleheaders, first game starts at 6 p.m., unless noted

May 31-June 2 @ Hutchinson Showcase TBA

June 4 McPherson 5 p.m.

June 5 @ Wichita East

June 7-9 @ Sam Ellis Tournament, Emporia TBA

June 12 @ Ottawa 5:30 p.m.

June 14 Salina

June 16 @ Salina

June 18 @ Enid (Okla.)

June 19 @ Enid (Okla.)

June 21-23 @ McPherson Showcase

June 25 Hutchinson

June 26 Wichita East

June 28-30 @ Aviator Classic

July 2 @ Emporia

July 10 Emporia

July 11 @ Hutchinson

July 15 Emporia

July 22-27 Zone Tournament TBA

July 31-Aug. 3 Class AAA State Tournament, Hays

Class A

Junior Knights

All games doubleheaders, first game starts at 6 p.m., unless noted

May 29 @ Hutchinson

May 30 Andover

June 3 @ Salina

June 4 @ Emporia

June 11 @ Andover

June 12 Emporia

Jne 18 @ McPherson

June 19 @ Salina

June 21 Salina

June 24 Salina Eagles

June 25 @ Wichita East 4:30 p.m.

July 1 Wichita East

July 2 Hutchinson

July 8 Derby

July 9 @ El Dorado

June 14-20 Zone Tournament TBA

June 24-27 Class A State Tournament, Topeka

Newton Rebels

2019 schedule

Summer College

May 27 @ Wichita Aeros-x 5 p.m., Newman

May 28 @ Clearwater Outlaws-x 7 p.m., Clearwater

May 29 @ Clearwater Outlaws-x 7 p.m., Clearwater

May 30 @ Park City Rangers-x 7 p.m., Life Prep Field

June 3 @ Wichita Sluggers 5 p.m., Tabor College

June 5 Wichita Sluggers 7 p.m.

June 6 Derby Twins 7 p.m.

June 7 @ Derby Twins 7 p.m., Derby

June 8 Haysville Aviators 7 p.m.

June 9 Haysville Aviators 7 p.m.

June 11 Cheney Diamond Dawgs 5 p.m.

June 12 @ Cheney Diamond Dawgs 7 p.m., Cheney

June 13 El Dorado Broncos 7 p.m.

June 14 @ El Dorado Broncos 7 p.m., McDonald Stadium

June 16 Salina Shock 7 p.m.

June 18 Great Bend Bat Cats @ Eck Stadium, Wichita 5:30 p.m.

June 19 Great Bend Bat Cats 7 p.m.

June 20 Mulvane Patriots 7 p.m.

June 21 @ Mulvane Patriots 7 p.m., Mulvane

June 22 @ Derby Twins 7 p.m., Derby

June 23 Derby Twins 7 p.m.

June 25 Hutchinson Monarchs @ Eck Stadium, Wichita 5:30 p.m. Eck

June 26 @ Hutchinson Monarchs 7 p.m.

June 27 @ Haysville Aviators 7 p.m., PC Park

June 28 @ Haysville Aviators 7 p.m., PC Park

June 29 Andale Warhawks 7 p.m.

June 30 @ Andale Warhawks 6 p.m., Andale

July 2 SCL All-Star Game @ Hutchinson 7 p.m.

July 3 @ Wellington Heat-x 7 p.m., Hibbs-Hooten

July 5 @ Salina Shock 7 p.m., Dean Evans

July 6 @ Cheney Diamond Dawgs 6 p.m., Cheney

July 7 @ Great Bend Bat Cats 3 p.m., Al Burns

July 9 Andale Warhawks 7 p.m.

July 10 Hutchinson Monarchs 7 p.m.

July 11 @ El Dorado Broncos 7 p.m., McDonald Stadium

July 12 El Dorado Broncos 7 p.m.

July 13 Salina Shock 7 p.m.

July 16 Mulvane Patriots 7 p.m.

July 17 @ Mulvane Patriots 7 p.m., Mulvane

July 18 Wichita Sluggers 7 p.m.

July 22-23 SCL Championships

July 27-Aug. 9 National Baseball Congress World Series, Eck Stadium, Wichita