On Friday, the Newton High School RaileRobotics made a visit to Newton Medical Center to see C.H.A.D., a robotic arm the team named during a contest by NMC.



With an overwhelmingly popular submission in Newton Medical Center’s (NMC) Name Our Robot contest, the RaileRobotics team won the opportunity for an exclusive demonstration of the Stryker’s MakoTM robot at the hospital.

Team members watched a practice knee replacement and were able to operate the robot themselves.

The Mako robotic-arm assisted technology is used by NMC’s orthopedic team, led by physician J. Scott Pigg in total-hip, total-knee and partial-knee replacements.

Put to a public vote, RaileRobotics’ entry, C.H.A.D. (Computerized Hand Assisting Doctors), won by a landslide: 72 percent.

The robotics team will receive a behind-the-scenes tour of NMC’s operating room, meet Pigg and experience a demonstration of the Mako robot and a $100 donation to the charity of their choice.

According to team organizers, the team has a list of four charities it is considering. The team will vote on which charity to give the prize to.

The contest generated more than 50 submissions entered by members of the community.

Newton Medical Center is a 103-bed hospital in Newton providing comprehensive medical care to those in Harvey and surrounding counties. Services and specialties include emergency medicine, surgical services, occupational medicine, home health and more. The hospital also includes 10 primary care and specialty clinics.