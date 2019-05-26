An open house is planned for R. Herb and Leona (Anschutz) Mutschler by their children to honor them and to give thanks for the blessings of their 70 years of marriage. The open house will be from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 702 S. Ninth, Salina. No gifts please.

Herb and Leona were married June 5, 1949, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Ellsworth. Leona was born and raised in the Wilson area and Herb grew up in the Aliceville/Westphalia area. They have lived in the Culver and Gypsum communities for over 40 years.

They were blessed with four children, Don, of Minneapolis, Elaine Riedl, of Brighton, Colo., Paul, of Delphos, and Harold, of Gypsum. Their family is also blessed with two daughters-in-law, one son-in-law and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

If you are unable to attend, please send a card of congratulations to the Mutschlers at 5041 S. Whitmore Rd., Gypsum, KS 67448.