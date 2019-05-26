This Memorial Day comes on the 75th anniversary of the day that 2nd Lt. John D. Logan, a 20-year-old Topekan, died in a bomber crash during a World War II training flight.

For more than four decades afterward, his parents placed a floral arrangement each Memorial Day at his grave in Mount Hope Cemetery.

Logan's brother, Frank A. Logan, shares that recollection in a Memorial Day column being published on the op/ed page of Monday's Topeka Capital-Journal.

"The image of my parents honoring their son so faithfully and tenderly, rain or shine, over the many years that followed will always be with me," writes Frank Logan. "They knew the true meaning of Memorial Day."

Frank Logan, 88, lives in Hanover, N.H., and is a retired administrator at Dartmouth College, which John Logan was attending when he left to become an Army pilot.

John and Frank Logan were among the three sons of J. Glenn Logan, who was Topeka's postmaster, and his wife, Corinne Ripley Logan.

The couple's other son, 98-year-old Joseph P. Logan, is a retired attorney living in St. Louis. At the time John Logan died, he was serving on a destroyer with the Navy's Atlantic fleet.

John Logan was born in 1924, attended Boswell Junior High School and graduated in 1942 from Topeka High School, where he was editor of the yearbook and a member of the Student Council.

He attended Dartmouth, then left after seven months to become an Army pilot, according to a Topeka Daily Capital article about his death published on May 29, 1944.

That article said John Logan was killed when a heavy, four-engine bomber, of which he was co-pilot, crashed shortly before midnight on May 27, 1944, into Mount Holyoke, near South Hadley, Mass.

The crash occurred a few minutes after take-off on a night combat training mission. It also claimed the lives of the plane's nine other crew members, the newspaper said.

Frank Logan tells in Monday's column about how, in the years that followed, his family observed Memorial Day with deep solemnity and respect.

J. Glenn Logan died at the age of 97 in 1988, and Corinne Logan at the age of 96 in 1989.