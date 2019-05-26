Maurice and Donna Bastion will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.

They were married in the bride’s parents’ home in Partridge on May 29, 1969.

After a career in retail with Woolworths, Walmart, Reno Hardware, and Westlake Ace Hardware Sports Loft, Maurice owned and managed Lindsborg Hardware for 30 years, retiring in April 2016.

Donna retried April 2017, after working for Dr. Allen Yoder and Dr. Jolene Yoder for 37 years.

They have two sons, Michael (Arden) and Jared of Hutchinson, They have one granddaughter, Madeleine of Washington, and two grandsons, Teige and Dorran of Hutchinson, They have three step-granddaughters, Katelyn Bigler, Kylee Jarrett, and Mauryn Kennedy.

Cards can be sent to 1110 Bramble Bush Dr., Hutchinson, Kansas, 67502.