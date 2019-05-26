For much of the past decade, Chris Fisher has used his platform as an announcer at KTPK-FM radio and as morning news anchor at WIBW-TV to raise more than $150,000 for local nonprofit organizations benefiting youths across northeast Kansas.

And he's done it largely one dollar at a time.

Fisher said that in 2015, he came up with the idea that if all of the approximate 40,000 viewers to the morning news show would send in just $1 apiece, he could raise some serious dollars for local charities.

Thus, his "Just a Buck" campaign was born. Viewers responded by sending in envelopes with their donations. Sometimes the envelopes contained $1. More often, the contributions were far more than that.

"It's gone very well," Fisher said. "People have really responded. It's easy to give a dollar. Everyone can afford a dollar. Even kids can give a dollar."

Through its first four years, the "Just a Buck" campaign has generated $65,547 in donations, Fisher said.

Over the years, he has found local businesses also are willing to chip in, matching donations into the thousands of dollars. He said he has come to view the matching funds as "the make or break of this fundraiser."

Fisher's next "Just a Buck" endeavor, which will benefit the Big Brothers Big Sisters organization in Topeka, promises to be his biggest fundraiser to date, thanks to the generous donation of a local car dealership.

Lewis Toyota, 2951 S.W. Fairlawn Road, will offer a dollar-for-dollar match up to $10,000 during the fundraiser, which will take place throughout the month of June.

Fisher's goal is to raise $10,000 in viewer-generated contributions so that Lewis Toyota's offer will be fully realized.

"If I have to go door-to-door in my neighborhood to make sure we get to $10,000," Fisher said, "I will."

In previous "Just a Buck" campaigns, Fisher said, many people waited until the last minute to send in their contributions. As a result, he said his desk would be covered with envelopes from people sending in their donations. Many times, a note would accompany the donation and describe a person's connection to the nonprofit organization that was benefiting from the fundraiser.

Fisher said 100 percent of donations goes to the organization. He said he covers expenses out of pocket or gets the goods and services donated for the fundraisers.

He said he did his first fundraiser in 2010, when he was with KTPK-FM radio in Topeka. That one benefited the Children's Miracle Network and generated about $1,500 in donations. He did another fundraiser in 2011 while with KTPK for the Children's Miracle Network, and that one brought in around $1,750.

He took his fundraising efforts with him when he started at WIBW in 2012. His first year in 2012 saw $4,840 raised for the United Way of Greater Topeka.

Things picked up in a big way in 2013, when he launched the first of six fundraisers for TARC. The totals were $14,997 in 2013; $13,541 in 2014; $17,612 in 2015; $44,334.50 in 2016; $38,121 in 2017; and $30,753 in 2018.

Fisher said he also organizes a "Sporting Clays for Kids" fundraiser in August. He said he combines donations from the "Just a Buck" campaign with the "Sporting Clays for Kids" fundraiser. He said he works on the fundraisers from January to August each year.

In all, Fisher said, his fundraisers have brought in a grand total of $166,948.50, according to his records.

"It's fun to help others," Fisher said. "It gives me a sense of purpose and it makes me feel good knowing that I may have had an impact on somebody's life. Plus, I have a huge platform to fund raise on — WIBW. I am so grateful the station has been so supportive of my efforts, both on air and on our social media platforms. It's a tremendous advantage."

This year's fundraiser will see a new organization — Big Brothers Big Sisters — as the beneficiary.

Eric Maydew, area director for Big Brothers Big Sisters, said he was thrilled that Fisher chose to help his organization with the "Just a Buck" campaign for the first time this year.

He noted that Fisher, who sits on the Big Brothers Big Sisters leadership council, could have selected any number of organizations to benefit from the fundraiser.

"It's awesome," Maydew said. "It's pretty humbling."

Maydew said funds raised will help provide year-long matches enabling youngsters to have a Big Brother or Big Sister.

He added that the exposure Big Brothers Big Sisters will get for the month of June on WIBW's early morning newscasts would help increase awareness of the organization and its mission.

"There's a lot of kids who need someone in their life," Maydew said. "While we may not be able to address them all at once, this might create top-of-mind awareness for people.

"It's not just good for Topeka. It's good for the entire area."

Jeff Kirwan, general manager of Lewis Toyota, said the dealership was sold about a year ago and the new owners were looking for a way to connect with the Topeka community. When Fisher approached Lewis Toyota to see if it would be interested in matching donations for his "Just a Buck" campaign benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters, the dealership quickly accepted.

Kirwan said the fundraiser is a "win-win" situation, as it benefits Big Brothers Big Sisters while also providing an opportunity for Lewis Toyota to give back to the community.

To make donations by mail, send contributions to: Chris Fisher, WIBW-TV, 631 S.W. Commerce Place, Topeka, 66615. Contributions also can be made online by visiting www.kansasbigs.org/justabuck; or in person at Lewis Toyota, 2931 S.W. Fairlawn, or Gardner Roofing, 4614 S.W. Topeka Blvd.