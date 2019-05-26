Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced Sunday that she had asked President Donald Trump for emergency federal assistance to help address the weather-related problems Kansans have experienced in recent days.

"Kansas is experiencing damage from severe weather and historic flooding due to extended heavy rain," Kelly said in a news release. “Today I sent a request to President Donald Trump for emergency federal assistance for response and recovery. We are working with our local, state and federal partners to ensure Kansans have the resources they need at this challenging time.”

Sunday's news release said Kelly specifically sought direct federal assistance for:

• Swift water rescue support;



• Shelter management support, including short-term housing assistance;



• Mass care and human services support through commodities;



• Technical support and possible staffing for state logistics staging areas;



• And possible technical support regarding hazardous materials spills and orphan containers.



Kelly indicated the request also anticipates the need for debris removal.

The request came at a time when 46 of the state’s 105 counties remained under a state of disaster emergency declaration Kelly signed May 9. Shawnee County is not among those.

U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran told reporters Saturday that never before during his time in public life had he experienced a disaster as widespread and severe as what Kansas is seeing now in terms of flooding and storms.

Northeast Kansas remained under a flash flood watch Sunday, with several areas being under flash flood warnings. None of those were in Shawnee County.

Officials felt particularly concerned about the state's reservoirs, many of which were at risk of needing to further release water to prevent any challenges to the structural integrity of their dams. The weather was wreaking havoc on holiday camping and fishing plans at those locations.

The Army Corps of Engineers announced Sunday afternoon that it would begin releasing floodwater early that evening from Perry Lake.

The corps had announced Saturday it was closing Outlet Park at Lake Melvern and that evacuation was being ordered for the Rocky Ford Campground and all visitors of the area below the dam at Tuttle Creek State Park.

Also on Sunday, the Kansas Division of Emergency Management asked through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact for help from an advanced team that would assist with coordinating interstate resource requests, and geospatial information system specialists to assist with development of mapping products.

Kelly said the move was necessary to proactively expand the state's resources and ensure the division of emergency management has everything it needs to assist local partners and keep people safe.

"I want to ensure that every resource is being brought to bear to assist local emergency personnel so we can keep people safe and limit damage to property," Kelly said.

Potential flooding remained a concern Sunday throughout eastern Kansas, as the National Weather Service indicated rain was likely each day through Tuesday in Topeka.

The weather service reported 0.46 inches of rain fell Saturday in Topeka, bringing its rainfall total since May 18 to 5.54 inches. Topeka's rainfall total for this May was 9.21 inches as of 11 a.m. Sunday. The city saw 15.2 inches during its rainiest month on record, in June 1967.

The weather service forecast calls for Topeka to see a 50 percent chance of rain Monday, mainly before 10 a.m.; a 20 percent chance of rain Monday night; a 50 percent chance of rain Tuesday; and a 30 percent chance of rain on Tuesday night. No rain is expected Wednesday or Thursday.