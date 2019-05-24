WICHITA — The biggest thing that happened Friday at the KSHSAA State Track and Field Championships at Cessna Stadium was all that didn’t happen.

Only a handful of events were completed before thunderstorms forced postponement until 8 a.m. Saturday.

All running events Saturday, except for those few preliminaries completed, will be run as finals with the winners determined by best time.

Long jump, triple jump, shot put, discus and javelin will also be competed without preliminaries and all competitors will get four attempts.

Just one running final and preliminary competition was completed in the Class 3A, 2A and 1A morning session — the 3,200-meter run finals and the 100- and 110-meter high hurdles prelims.

Most of the field events never got beyond the first scheduled competition of the day.

All of the Class 6A, 5A and 4A competitions were postponed.

In Class 3A for the Halstead girls, Harley Lang took 12th in the discus in 104-0.

Hesston’s Nick Arnold took 14th in the 110-meter high hurdles in 17.06.

In Class 2A, the Remington boys claimed a medal when Asher Brown took sixth in the 3,200-meter run in 10:18.46.

For the Remington girls, Lucy Brown claimed the last medal in the 3,200-meter run, taking eighth in 12:51.20. Audrey Van Zelfden was 14th in 13:33.62.

Goessel’s Elsie Clark finished second in the girls’ high jump at 5-2, taking second in a five-way tie-breaker.

Sedgwick’s Hailey Atwill was 15th in in the girls’ 3,200-meter run in 13:36.29.

In Class 1A, Berean Academy’s Erin Topham placed second in the 3,200-meter run in 11:53.33. Ashtyn Matzek finished 12th in 13:34.38.

Erin Mullins took 13th in the long jump at 15-6 3/4.

For the Berean boys, Andrew Janzen claimed a medal in the 3,200-meter run, taking seventh in 10:34.62. Eli Nold was 13th in 10:47.97.

David Entz posted the top time in the 110-meter high hurdles in 15.28.

Moundridge’s Emma Green reached the finals of the 100-meter high hurdles with the fourth-best prelim time of 15.72.

Friday’s state

area results

q-qualified for finals

Class 5A

All events for area competitors postponed.

Class 3A

Ha.-Halstead, He.-Hesston.

Girls

Discus — 12. Lang Ha. 104-0.

Boys

110-m. HH — 14. Arnold H 17.06.

Class 2A

G-Goessel, R-Remington, S-Sedgwick.

Girls

3,200-m. run — 8. L.Brown R 12:51.20, 14. Van Zelfden 13:33.62, 15. Atwill S 13:36.29.

High jump — 2. Clark G 5-2.

Boys

3,200-m. run — 6. A.Brown R 10:18.46.

Class 1A

BA-Berean Academy, M-Moundridge, B-Burrton, PB-Peabody-Burns.

Girls

3,200-m. run — 2. Topham BA 11:53.33, 12. Matzek BA 13:34.38.

Long jump — 13. Mullins BA 15-6 3/4.

100-m. HH (prelims) — 4. Green M 15.72-q.

Boys

3,200-m. run — 7. Janzen BA 10:34.62, 13. Nold BA 10:47.97.

110-m. HH (prelims) — 1. Entz BA 15.28-q.