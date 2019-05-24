North Newton council to host work session

The North Newton City Council will host a work session at 6 p.m. May 28 at North Newton City Hall, 2601 N. Main.



Agenda items include Goldenrod Totlot, water and sewer issues, succession planning and development issues.

County commission to meet

The Board of Harvey County Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the commission room of the Harvey County Courthouse, 800 N. Main.

Agenda items include a road sealing project, a solid waste floor project, board appointments, community program funding requests and a period for public comment.

City commission to meet

The Newton city commission will meet for both a work session and regular meeting Tuesday at Newton City Hall, 201 E. Sixth.

The work session will be at 5:30 p.m. in the third floor conference room. The agenda for the work session is a five-year forecast for the general fund, bond and interest fund, and utilities funds.

The regular meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the commission meeting room. The agenda will include a request to waive fees for several upcoming events; temporary alcohol permits for a music festival; cereal malt beverage sales at Klein-Scott Field; hangar leases at the Newton City/County airport; street improvements; and a period for public comment.