Theater launches online campaign for new door

The Jayhawk Theatre has started a Kickstarter campaign to fund the replacement of a stage door. Jeff Carson, Jayhawk Theatre board president, said in a new release the fundraiser goal is $5,500.

The money will go toward replacing an original stage door with a permanent steel coil door that will help keep the elements out and maintain interior temperatures, as well as provide more security, Carson said.

Those wanting to donate can visit http://kck.st/2JbllWd.

As of noon Friday, the campaign has raised $1,526.

Once the original door is removed, it will be on display in the Jayhawk Walk. Carson said people who donate $100 or more will receive a Jayhawk shirt.

Plea change in Hutchinson case

WICHITA — The jury trial for Juan Carlos Carmona, Texas, that was scheduled to open Tuesday in U.S. District Court, Wichita, in connection with Carmona’s travel to Texas in spring 2018 with a 15-year-old Hutchinson girl, was canceled this week.

Carmona’s counsel filed a notice of intent to change the plea. The plea hearing is slated for 3 p.m. Thursday, May 30, in Courtroom 238 in U.S. District Court, Wichita.

Carmona faces one count of travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, one count of transportation with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, five counts of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.