Stage 9, in partnership with BrightHouse KS, presents Paula Vogel’s 1998 Pulitzer Prize winning play "How I Learned to Drive."

How I Learned to Drive will be held on one weekend, June 6 through 9. Thursday-Saturday performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday’s performance will be matinee show starting at 2 p.m., with doors opening 30 minutes before showtime.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for seniors and students. Additionally, $9 rush tickets are available one hour prior to each performance, only 9 rush tickets available from Box Office open (6:30pm) to House Open (7pm). Tickets may be purchased in advance at Apron Strings in downtown Hutchinson, online at stage9hutch.com or by calling Stage 9 at 620-665-0009.

After the Friday and Saturday night performances, BrightHouse will be facilitating talk backs for anyone desiring to speak with their staff and the cast and crew about the show or inquire about the work BrightHouse does for the Hutchinson community.

Paula Vogel’s 1998 Pulitzer Prize Winning masterpiece comes to life on-stage in this emotionally profound work of theatre. This production is a partnership with Brighthouse, Hutchinson’s Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault advocacy group. The play centers around the strained relationship between Li’l Bit and her aunt’s husband Uncle Peck. Uncle Peck began the cycle of sexually abusing Li’l Bit in her pre-adolescent years, a relationship which extended through her teenage years, into college and beyond. Stage 9 uses this powerful play to drive community awareness and conversation about the unspoken challenges that our community experiences when faced with pedophilia, incest, misogyny, control and manipulation.

The cast includes Paula Rothe, Shawna Essmiller, Jacob Aden, Mona Campbell, Jo Stropes and Ben Nuest.