Saturday, May 25

PREP TRACK — State track (all classes), Cessna Stadium, Wichita 8 a.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Wichita State @ AAC Tourney, Spectrum Field, Clearwater, Fla. TBA, TV TBA.

COLLEGE TRACK — Bethel @ NAIA Championships, Blackwell Stadium, Gulf Shores, Ala. TBA.

PRO BASEBALL — New York Yankees @ Kansas City 1:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

SEMI-PRO SOCCER — Tulsa Athletic @ FC Wichita (M) 7:30 p.m. Stryker Stadium.

Sunday, May 26

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Wichita State @ AAC Tourney, Spectrum Field, Clearwater, Fla. TBA, TV TBA.

PRO BASEBALL — New York Yankees @ Kansas City 1:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

PRO SOCCER — Seattle @ Sporting Kansas City 5 p.m. (Fox Sports 1, Fox Desportes).

Monday, May 27

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Newton @ Kansas Curve (Goddard) 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Chicago White Sox 1:10 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Tuesday, May 28

PREP GOLF — Class 5A state @ Sand Creek Station 8 a.m.; Class 2A state @ Hesston Golf Course 9 a.m.

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Newton @ Clearwater 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Chicago White Sox 7:10 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Wednesday, May 29

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Newton @ Clearwater 7 p.m.

PRO SOCCER — Los Angeles Galaxy @ Sporting Kansas City 7:30 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City Plus).

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Chicago White Sox 7:10 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Thursday, May 30

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — Newton @ Park City (Wichita) 7 p.m.

SEMI-PRO SOCCER — FC Wichita @ Joplin (W 4:15 p.m., M 7:30 p.m.).

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Texas 7:05 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Friday, May 31

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Texas 7:05 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Saturday, June 1

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Texas 3:05 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

PRO SOCCER — Sporting Kansas City @ Houston 7:30 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

PRO INDOOR FOOTBALL — Wichita @ Sioux City 7:05 p.m.

SEMI-PRO SOCCER — FC Wichita @ St. Louis Lions (W 5 p.m.).

Sunday, June 2

SEMI-PRO SOCCER — FC Wichita @ Fire & Ice WPSL, Belleville, Ill. (W 2 p.m.)

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Texas 2:05 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

To area administrators: If your school's events are not listed, we still need your schedule. Please fax it to the Kansan at (316) 283-2471 or e-mail it to mschnabel@thekansan.com.

Schedules and TV listings subject to change without notice. TV channel numbers listed are for over-the-air broadcast (including HD virtual channels) unless noted. Cable and satellite channel numbers may differ. Some cable and satellite channels listed may require a subscription or may be pay-per-view (contact your cable or satellite company for more information). Items for the calendar need to be sent to the Kansan at least one week before publication. Schools should submit their athletic schedules to be included. For information, call the Kansan at (316) 804-7731.