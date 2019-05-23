The defense military pay office will be closed June 5 for training and team building. The DMPO will re-open for normal business 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 6.

The Fort Leavenworth newcomers’ orientation is 8:30-10 a.m. Aug. 8 at the Frontier Conference Center. The event is open to all newcomers who arrived after May 1. This is a mandatory briefing for all military who will be here longer than four months and for new Department of the Army civilians. Family members are highly encouraged to attend.

Chapel Sunday services have been adjusted while work is being done in the Pioneer Chapel sanctuary. See sidebar below for the updated schedule.

Summer Pool Passes are available for purchase at Harney Sports Complex for Grant and Hancock Pools. Cost is $4 for an individual daily pass, $90 for an individual half-summer pass or $130 for a full-summer military and non-military family pass. Pools open May 24. For more information, call 684-2190/2191.

The Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility needs volunteers. Help is needed covering shifts, walking dogs, cleaning and more. For more information, call 684-4939, e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com or see “Volunteering Opportunities” in FLSF’s Facebook notes.

The Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility at 510 Organ Ave. has SUMMER HOURS of operation. The FLSF is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday and Monday. Visit www.flsf.petfinder.com for updates and profiles on adoptable pets. For more information, call 684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com.

The Fort Leavenworth Thrift Shop regular store hours are 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Consignments are taken until 12:30 p.m.

The Combined Arms Research Library needs volunteers. If interested, visit www.myarmyonesource.com and search for the position “general library volunteer.” For more information, contact Nora Walker at (913) 758-3001.

The Army Community Service Relocation Readiness briefs are 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and 1 p.m. on Thursdays for in-processing and 10 a.m. on Tuesdays for OCONUS at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Avenue. For more information, call 684-2800.

The Fort Leavenworth Unified School District 207 track and field complex is open for use. The following usage guidelines are in effect: no equipment of any kind is allowed on the artificial turf field; strollers and bicycles can be used on the track; no food or drink except for water is allowed on the track or field; no glass containers may be used; and no pets are allowed. For more information, call (913) 651-7373.

The Visitor Control Center is closed on Sundays. Regular hours are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The facility is closed on all federal holidays except Memorial Day. After hours, visitors to Fort Leavenworth must obtain a visitor pass in advance or be escorted by a uniformed military member or spouse, a military retiree or spouse, or DoD civilian.

Claims for damage to household goods are handled by the U.S. Army Center for Personnel Claims Support in Fort Knox, Ky. The Fort Leavenworth Claims Office is only available to assist claimants to effectively contact the USARCS-CPCS with a claim. For more information, call 684-4913.

Commissary hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday with no early bird shopping; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday with 8-10 a.m. early bird shopping; and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday with 7-9 a.m. early bird shopping.

Department of Defense policy prohibits the use of CBD oil and other hemp-based products, natural or synthetic, by service members.