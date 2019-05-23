Harvey County’s top law enforcement elected official is the county attorney, who was quoted in the May 7 Kansan: “We’re (law enforcement) basically a toothless dog growling at them (misbehaving high school youth)." This is far from a positive leadership metaphor.

When parents correct a misbehaving youth, we point toward everyone’s common humanity to encourage empathy and responsibility. We encourage our youths to make things right and to plan how to manage themselves better in the future. What doesn’t work in families or in the community is to dehumanize, threaten or intimidate young people who misbehave. Most humans respond to fear-mongering mistreatment by authorities with anger, vengeful hostility and resentful compliance.

The Kansas Juvenile Justice Reform Act of 2016 (SB 367) was based on the best research and evidence for changing youthful misbehavior and supporting positive social behavior. Since each youth and their situation is unique, how schools and law enforcement respond to them is encouraged to be appropriately singular. It is common knowledge that labeling a youth as delinquent or immersing them in the criminal justice system leads to further misbehavior.

Throughout Kansas, county attorneys are working with school districts to develop creative ways to implement SB 367 for humane and positive development of community youth. During my years meeting juvenile offenders, those they harmed and involved families, relationships were restored and misbehaving youths completed actions to make things right. The personal dialogues and follow up actions nearly always resulted in positive outcomes for those involved. Relational community justice is positive and humane for everyone.

Van Jones of CNN hosted an eight-episode TV series called “The Redemption Project” at 8 p.m. on Sundays. His humane approach to those who have caused harm and those who have been harmed demonstrates what healing justice can look like. I encourage Kansan readers to decide which leadership and values are more aligned with our community. For me, I’m for Van Jones coming to Harvey County to offer fresh metaphors for law enforcement practice.

— Thea Nietfeld, Newton