The Newton Community for Racial Justice (NCRJ) is a group of citizens of Newton, North Newton and Harvey County that has been meeting monthly for the past several years to listen to stories about and discuss issues of racial justice as they affect people of color, and all of us, in our local community.

During this school year, we have been made aware of several incidents involving students of color at Newton High School. We recognize that we most likely do not have the full story, or the complete context, on some or all of these incidents.

Nonetheless, what we do know is that, in general, there is a serious lack in cultural understanding on the part of the white majority (of students and especially of teachers and administrators) toward students of color at NHS, to the extent that too many of these students feel the school environment is not welcoming to or even safe for them.

We also know — from meaningful interaction — that there is a group of dedicated teachers, supported by their superintendent, at NHS and within USD 373 who have been working hard to educate themselves on anti-racist and anti-oppression actions in their teaching and interaction with students. We applaud and support these teachers, and hope to see more of them undergo anti-racism education and training — and we applaud Dr. Hamm for backing this.

Whatever the “facts” behind the various incidents of racial and cultural insensitivity at NHS, and despite the good work that’s being done there, we want to see our public high school be a consistently equitable and welcoming environment for all students.

We welcome anyone who wants to engage more with these and other issues of anti-racism and anti-oppression in our community to join us at noon the second Monday of each month at the Newton Recreation Center (415 N. Poplar in Newton). You can also visit our Facebook page to find out more about us.

On behalf of Newton Community for Racial Justice, Melanie Zuercher, Sheryl Wilson, Fabiola Flores, Karin Kaufman Wall, Larry Lee, Sara Dick, Beverly Regier, Nancy Edwards, Kristine Schmucker, Lori Gard Hein, Shafiq Hasan, Andrea Regier, Dawn Yoder Harms, Karen McCabe-Juhnke, Beth Burns, Kelsey Easterday, Sheila Zwahlen, Nanette Bergen, Deb Helberg, Kara Tann, Cindy Penner, Sharon Kniss, Alli Kreider, Lu Ann Zook, Joan Schrock-Woodward, Sara Friesen Guhr, Barbara Lee, Zona Galle and Omer Galle