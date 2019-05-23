Calling out Hodge

This letter is in response to Rep. Tim Hodge's letter of May 2, 2019, referring to HB 2274, the Abortion Pill Reversal Notification.

The abortion pill reversal (APR) is not a "morning after pill." The bill is an informed consent bill that empowers women should they change their mind about completing the two-part medication abortion. There have always been women who regret the abortion decision immediately afterwards.

There are already 13 physicians in Kansas connected to the APR hotline. Lives have already been saved. In 2018, there were 4,321 medication abortions in Kansas. If even 5 percent of women change their minds and get medical help, there is a 60 percent chance the baby will survive and result in 130 lives saved. Sixty-one percent of all Kansas abortions are medication abortions.

Women will get accurate information from a medical professional, not the abortionist. There is is more than "anecdotal evidence" to support the APR. The American Association of Pro-Life OBGYNs supports the APR.

There is no evidence the APR causes birth defects and Medicaid is already available to children born with birth defects.

In his letter, Rep. Hodge brought up lowering the sales tax on food as part of his pro-life credentials, but he voted against the bill during the last legislative session.

— Jinny Iserhardt, Newton