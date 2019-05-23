GREAT BEND — Down four runs, the Rossville Bulldawgs found the offense it needed in the last two innings, aided by Sedgwick Cardinal errors, to claim a 5-4 win Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Class 2-1A state baseball tournament at the Great Bend Sports Complex.

Bo Reeves drove in the tying run with two outs in the top of the seventh. The winning run scored on an error. Each team managed just one earned run for the game.

Rossville, 15-8, faces Marion today in the semifinals, 35 minutes after the 11 a.m. game.

Sedgwick ends the season 15-3.

“This is a game of inches and we just came up just inches short,” Sedgwick coach Doug Mabry said. “A bang-bang call this way or that way in a one-run game makes a difference. That doesn’t take away the pride I have in this group. I’m really proud of them. A lot of them have a bright future in this game.”

Sedgwick was making its first trip to state since 2015.

The game was delayed 57 minutes for a thunderstorm.

Reeves went four innings plus four batters in the fifth allowing one earned run on one hit with six walks and eight strikeouts.

Aiden Garcia finished the game for the win, allowing a hit, a walk and four strikeouts.

Nolan Crumrine took the loss, allowing one earned run on seven hits with a walk and eight strikeouts.

Derek Balch was two for three hitting for Rossville, the only player with more than one hit.

An error and walk in the bottom of the second inning set up a two-run double for Sedgwick’s Colton Smith.

Rossville put runners at second and third base with no outs in the top of the fourth inning. A pair of ground outs to second baseman Hooper Schroeder and a pop fly to Crumrine ended the threat.

Rossville stranded a total of six runners in the first four innings.

Sedgwick opened the bottom of the fifth with a walk and a hit batter. Smith then grounded into a two-base error to score a run. Another walk loaded the bases and forced a pitching change.

Trey Bright singled to score another run. A pair of infield fly balls and a strikeout ended the threat.

Rossville opened the top of the sixth with a single, an error and a hit batter to load the bases. A run scored on a wild pitch. Tagen Kippes grounded out to score a second run. Kaleb Badura followed with an RBI single, but was then picked off. A strikeout ended the inning.

Aiden Garcia opened the top of the seventh with an infield single. Mcgwyre Leathers followed with a double. After two strikeouts, Reeves then singled to tie the game. An error on the play allowed another run to score.

Sedgwick drew a walk with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, but a strikeout ended the game.

Sedgwick loses eight to nine seniors.

“This was a great group,” Mabry said. “They came in as freshman in 2016, the first year after the state tournament. It was the first year after the biggest name in our program’s history, Brylie Ware (one of the top players for Oklahoma). They had to step in a fill some big shoes as a group, not as an individual, and that’s a great testament to them.”

Rossville;000;003;2;—5;7;2

Sedgwick;200;020;0;—4;2;4

Reeves, Garcia (W) 5 and Brown; Crumrine (L) and Lacey. Time — 2:00.