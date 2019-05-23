Topeka’s population fell last year for the seventh straight year, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates.

That bureau revealed early Thursday on its website that it had estimated Topeka’s population to be 125,904 as of July 1, 2018, down 679 from the estimated population one year earlier of 126,583.

That meant the city’s estimated population has decreased in each year from 2012 through 2018, after the city had an estimated population of 128,216 in 2011.

Still, officials involved with this community's Momentum 2022 campaign anticipate getting that turned around.

“Strategic population growth is key to a healthy community and remains one of the priorities of the Greater Topeka Partnership through Momentum 2022," said Kayla Bitler-Loschke, the GTP's senior vice president for strategy, on Thursday. "Through community partnerships and continued community development, we expect to see this trend reverse."

In addition to taking a count of the U.S. population every 10 years, the Census Bureau makes annual estimates of the populations of U.S. states, counties and cities after examining birth and death records and information from federal agencies.

The Census Bureau as of April 1, 2010, recorded a population for Topeka of 127,473.

That bureau subsequently estimated the city's July 1 population as 127,913 in 2010, 128,216 in 2011, 128,087 in 2012, 127,726 in 2013, 127,496 in 2014, 127,422 in 2015, 126,989 in 2016, 126,583 in 2017 and 125,904 in 2018.

The Census Bureau last month released estimates for Shawnee County indicating that its population fell by 674, to 177,499 from 178,173, between July 1, 2017, and July 1, 2018.

The bureau said was because the county over that time period:



• Saw a net decrease of 972 people because of migration.



• Saw 2,110 births and 1,811 deaths, bringing a net rise in population of 299 and lowering the overall population decrease to 673.



• Saw a residual decrease in population of one, putting the county’s overall decrease at 674. Residuals involve changes in population that can’t be attributed to any specific demographic.

The Census Bureau estimated in April that the population of the state of Kansas increased by 816, from 2,910,689 to 2,911,505, between July 1, 2017, and July 1, 2018.

Estimates released Thursday indicate the city of Lawrence gained population last year, while populations decreased for Wichita and Manhattan.



According to those figures, between July 1, 2017, and July 1, 2018:



• The population of Lawrence rose by 533, to 97,286 from 96,753.

• Wichita’s population fell by 1,052, to 389,255 from 390,307.



• The population of Manhattan fell by 173, to 54,959 from 55,132.