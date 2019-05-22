Have weeds invaded your lawn? There could be a whole host of reasons — and this week we will run down some of the most common.

Improper mowing — Mowing too low and too infrequently thins the turf, allowing weeds to get started.

Improper watering — Frequent watering encourages weed seed germination, disease, thatch, and a shallow-rooted turf that is less competitive with weeds for soil moisture and nutrients.

Improper fertilizing — Fertilizing too much, too little or at the wrong time may benefit weeds more than grass.

Insect and disease injury — Weeds rapidly invade lawn areas that are thinned by insects and diseases.

Compacted soil — Soil compaction is a hidden stress on the turfgrass root system. The grass is unable to compete effectively with weeds. Clay and silty soils are especially prone to compaction.

Excessive wear — Turf areas that are used for recreation and sports are subjected to wear and compaction. Weeds become a problem in these areas, requiring intense weed control and turf management.

Wrong kind of grass — The wrong kind of grass for the location will gradually decline and be invaded by weeds.

Environmental stress — Weeds often take over a lawn after it has been weakened and thinned from weather-related stresses.

Thatch — Excessive thatch causes shallow-rooted grass and contributes to insect and disease problems, which are followed by weed invasion. Thatch also can reduce the effectiveness of some soil-applied weed control chemicals.

Are you confused about how to take care of your fescue lawn? Plan to attend “Basic Tall Fescue Lawns 101” on May 28 in the community room of the Harvey County Courthouse. We will go over the basics of culturing this green turf we love. Please RSVP by calling 316-284-6930 or email cwoerner@ksu.edu.

— Scott Eckert is a Kansas State Research and Extension Agent for Harvey County. Horticulture is his specialty. The Harvey County Extension Office can be contacted at 284-6930.