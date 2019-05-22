Hesston College students were recognized for their achievements in academics and leadership at the 2019 Larkfest Awards ceremony on May 3.

The top award for Lark of the Year went to sophomore Mariana Martinez, of Tegucigalpa, Honduras, for excellence in leadership, academics and service. Students are nominated for Lark of the Year by faculty and the recipient is chosen by a faculty vote.

Other award winners included:

Admissions Outstanding Ambassador Award: Abby Busby, of Bandera, Texas; Joel Plank, of Syracuse, Ind.; Tobie Plett, of East St. Paul, Manitoba, Canada; Rae Reeves, of Abilene; Madison Swartzendruber, of Goshen, Ind.; and Jasmine Taylor, of Nassau, Bahamas.

Amateur Radio Clean Sweep Award: Grace Allen, of Abilene; Jessica Buckwalter, of Yona, Guam; Gracie Hochstetler, of Leesburg, Ind.; Wyatt Krom, of Ulysses; Gavin Strohm, of Haysville; Tom Tien Lo, of Hualien, Taiwan; Payne Wiseman, of Haysville; and Ellie Yoder, of Seattle.

Behavioral Science Award: Jenna Denlinger, of Lancaster, Pa.

Bill Mason Business Scholarship recipients (to receive a $2,500 scholarship for their sophomore year of business study at Hesston): Matthew Byler, of Shipshewana, Ind.; Dimitri Giannakopoulos, of Houston; Michael Mullet, of Lagrange, Ind.; and Tobie Plett, of East St. Paul, Manitoba, Canada.

Student Development Officer Awards (for students who call alumni during Phonathon): Ashley Yasin, of Lake Isabella, Calif., for the most money brought in, and Laurine Yeboah-Appiah, of Kumasi, Ghana, for the most completed calls.

Clayton V. Beyler Award (for Bible and Ministry students): Jaden Hostetter, of Harrisonburg, Va.; Mariana Martinez, of Tegucigalpa, Honduras; and Masemo Wakibogo, of Hesston.

Daniel Gerber Peace and Service Award: Peter Harris, of Lititz, Pa.

Outstanding Visual Arts Award: Lindsay Manwell, of Wichita, and Jared Oyer, of Hubbard, Ore.

Dedicated Artist Award: Denazia Jeffers, of Midwest City, Okla.

Mariann Martin Theatre Award: Leah Huyard, of Staunton, Va.

Standing “O” Theatre Award: Colton Adams, of Wichita.

Musician of the Year Award: Mariana Martinez, of Tegucigalpa, Honduras.

Education Award: Ivonne Ledesma, of Wichita.

Peer Educator Award: Will Gaby, of Goshen, Ind., and Jenna Schneider, of Lodi, Calif.

Physical Education Award: Rio Mori, of Osaka, Japan.

Nursing Excellence Award: Saralyn Oyer, of Hesston.

Science and Math Awards: Faith Manickam, of Hesston, and Harune Suzuki, of Osaka, Japan.

Yoder/Zaid Scholarship (awarded to a chemistry student who shows promise): Stephen Waltner, of Freeman, S.D.

Outstanding Academic Achievement Award (given to graduating international students with a 4.0 GPA): Rio Mori, of Osaka, Japan.

Resident Assistants of the Year: David Berzins, of Houston, and Risa Fukaya, of Zushi, Japan.