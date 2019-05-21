Harvey County Emergency Management updated the following road closures due to flooding at 6 a.m. May 21.

ROAD CLOSURES

5/21/2019 as of 6:00

• West Park

• N Hoover north of Dutch

• East Lake – Bluestem, Campers Row, Walton’s Landing, Willow Bend

• N Golden Prairie between NW 12th & NW 24th

• N Ridge Road between NW 12th & NW 36th

• W 1st between Hoover & Ridge

• NW 60th east of N River Park Rd

• N Mission between 1st & NW 12th

• SW 48th between S Hertzler & S Essex Heights

5/20/19 at 20:00

• N Burmac between Dutch & 108th

• SW 84th between Ridge & Emma Creek

• Meridian between NW 12th & NW 24th

• N East Lake Rd between 60th & 72nd

• NE 24th between Rock & East Lake

• N Woodlawn between 36th & 48th

• N Hillside between NE 60th & NE 72nd

• S Woodlawn from 1st to SE 36th

• NE 24th east of Grace Hill

• W Dutch between Essex Heights & Hertzler

• W 1st at Mission

5/20/19 as of 16:30

• E 1st between Rock & East Lake Rd

• W Dutch between Emma Creek & N Mission

• S Willow Lake Rd 1⁄4 mile north of Hwy 50

• S Mission Rd south of Hwy 50

• S Essex Heights south of HWY 50

• S River Park Rd south of Hwy 50 to SW 36th

• S Hertzler north of Hwy 50

• N Woodlawn between NE 12th & NE 24th

• NW 60th west of Burmac

• W Dutch between N Burmac & N Woodberry Rd

• N Hillside at NE 24th

HIGH WATER (EXAMPLE: ONE LANE ONLY IS COVERED) 5/20/19 as of 16:00

• S Kansas at SE 72nd, SE 84th, & SE 125th St