Harvey County Emergency Management updated the following road closures due to flooding at 6 a.m. May 21.
ROAD CLOSURES
5/21/2019 as of 6:00
• West Park
• N Hoover north of Dutch
• East Lake – Bluestem, Campers Row, Walton’s Landing, Willow Bend
• N Golden Prairie between NW 12th & NW 24th
• N Ridge Road between NW 12th & NW 36th
• W 1st between Hoover & Ridge
• NW 60th east of N River Park Rd
• N Mission between 1st & NW 12th
• SW 48th between S Hertzler & S Essex Heights
5/20/19 at 20:00
• N Burmac between Dutch & 108th
• SW 84th between Ridge & Emma Creek
• Meridian between NW 12th & NW 24th
• N East Lake Rd between 60th & 72nd
• NE 24th between Rock & East Lake
• N Woodlawn between 36th & 48th
• N Hillside between NE 60th & NE 72nd
• S Woodlawn from 1st to SE 36th
• NE 24th east of Grace Hill
• W Dutch between Essex Heights & Hertzler
• W 1st at Mission
5/20/19 as of 16:30
• E 1st between Rock & East Lake Rd
• W Dutch between Emma Creek & N Mission
• S Willow Lake Rd 1⁄4 mile north of Hwy 50
• S Mission Rd south of Hwy 50
• S Essex Heights south of HWY 50
• S River Park Rd south of Hwy 50 to SW 36th
• S Hertzler north of Hwy 50
• N Woodlawn between NE 12th & NE 24th
• NW 60th west of Burmac
• W Dutch between N Burmac & N Woodberry Rd
• N Hillside at NE 24th
HIGH WATER (EXAMPLE: ONE LANE ONLY IS COVERED) 5/20/19 as of 16:00
• S Kansas at SE 72nd, SE 84th, & SE 125th St