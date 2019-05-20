TOPEKA — Hesston High School finished with a pair of medals Saturday at the Class 5-4-3-2-1A state girls’ swimming championships in Topeka, while Newton put seven entries in the consolation finals.

Newton tied for 14th in the team standings, while Hesston was 18th.

Bishop Carroll won the team title with 291 points, followed by Kapaun-Mt. Carmel with 284, Blue Valley Southwest with 232, St. Thomas Aquinas with 231 and Wichita Trinity Academy with 157.

Newton scored 42 points, while Hesston scored 30. There were 33 teams that scored in the meet.

Hesston senior Addi Schroeder finished the meet with a pair of medals. Schroeder finished third in the 100-yard freestyle in 55.09 and fifth in the 50-yard freestyle in 25.19. Schroeder was named first-team all-state by the state coaches association based on points scored in the state meet.

Newton was led by the team of Jaden Anton, Ashley Salgado, Lauren Anton and Annika Senn, which took 10th in the 400-yard freestyle relay in 3:59.86.

The team of Acacia Penner, Jaden Anton, Lauren Anton and Senn finished 13th in the 200-yard medley relay in 2:02.24.

Senn finished 12th in the 200-yard freestyle in 2:06.75.

Jaden Anton finished 11th in the 200-yard individual medley in 2:26.88, followed by Lauren Anton in 14th in 2:30.12.

Senn finished 12th in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:04.93, followed by Salgado in 16th in 1:06.76. Jaden Anton finished 19th in 1:07.08, missing the consolation finals by three spots.

Lauren Anton finished 17th in the 500-yard freestyle in 5:59.30, missing the consolation finals by one spot and 1.64 seconds.

The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Acacia Penner, Libby Crawford, Emily Penner and Salgado finished 23rd in 1:52.18.

Acacia Penner finished 25th in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:09.36.