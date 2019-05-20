Congratulations are in order to the following people and organizations, which appeared in The Newton Kansan last week:

• Courtney Grosch of Newton, who was named to the 2019 Class of Senior Honors at Wichita State University

• Newton USD 373 and EmberHope, which are creating a new school at the Youthville campus.

• Eric Murphy of Newton, who announced his retirement from the position of Chief of Police.

• Darryl Claassen of Whitewater, who is creating and offering historical tours of Whitewater.

• Prairie Harvest, which announced a performance of the Goddard Puppet Ladies.

• Annika Senn, who was named the Midland National Bank Student of the Week.

• Dwight Krehbiel, who was named commencement speaker at Bethel College.

• Building administrators in USD 373 who received contract extensions.

• Newton American Legion Baseball, for hosting tryouts.

• Hesston High School baseball, for advancing to the Class 3A regional finals.

• Sedgwick High School baseball, for earning a spot in the Class 2-1A state tournament in Great Bend.

• Area race car drivers who competed at the 81 Speedway.

• Maggie Remsberg of Newton, who was selected for the 2019 Kansas Volleyball Association All-Star Match in Topeka.

• Sand Creek Station, which will host the Kansas High School Activities Association Class 6A State Golf Championships.

• Hesston Public Golf Course, which will host the KSHSAA Class 2A State Golf Championships.

• Local first responders who hosted a Peace Officers Memorial Day Ceremony at the Law Enforcement Center in Newton.

• Members of the Class of 2019 who graduated from area high schools.

• Dennis and Dorcas Good, who hosted “The Anderson Story: Celebrating a Legacy” at the Harvey County Historical Society.

• Newton Presbyterian Manor, which announced a workshop on “rightsizing.”

• Berean Academy students who brought donations to the Harvey County Salvation Army.

• Newton fourth grade students who participated in the annual Agriculture and Conservation Festival.

• Members of the Newton Public Works department, which took trucks and equipment to Northridge Elementary School for Public Works Week.

• Addi Schroeder, Annick Senn, Ashley Salgado, Jaden Anton, Emily Penner, Libby Crawford, Acacia Penner, Lauren Anton and Jaden Schmidt, who qualified for the KSHSAA State Swimming Championships.

• Newton Public Library, which announced a return of the MIT Spokes team that offers STEM workshops while riding bicycle across the country.

• Marcia Friesen, who announced her retirement from the Infant Toddler Program at Cooper Early Education Center.

• Denise Nickel of Goessel, who announced her retirement after more than two decades as administrative assistant at Goessel Elementary.

• Susan Koehn NHS class of 1952, Dr. Richard Glover NHS class of 1974 and Kim Le NHS class of 1994, who were each named to the Newton High School Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame.

• Austin Prouty of Newton, Rebecca Schrag of Newton, Katrina Heinrichs of Hesston, and Sarah Booth of Goessel, who were each part of the Senior Art Exhibit at Bethel College.

• The Hesston College Bel Canto, for performing their final concert of the 2018-19 academic year.

• Newton High School Boys' Track, for winning the AV-CTL Division I Track and Field championship.

• Demarius Peterson of Newton High School, who set a new school record in the shot put.

• Demarius Peterson, Jerek Ochoa, Eli Blaufuss and the Newton High School boys 4x800 meter relay team, for winning their events at the AV-CTL Division I Track and Field championship.

• Maggie Remsberg and Kallie Anderson of Newton High School track, who each won multiple events at the AV-CTL Division I Track and Field championship.

• Hesston High School tennis, for finishing fifth overall at the KSHSAA Class 3-2-1A State Tennis Championships.

• Jonah Schloneger, Tim Kirner and Max Musser of Newton High School tennis, for qualifying for the KSHSAA Class 5A State Tennis Championships.

• Logan Gamble, Cole Duetschendorf, Isaac Decker and Jeb Carlson of Hesston High School tennis, for qualifying for the KSHSAA Class 3-2-1A State Tennis Championships.

• Jaden Anton of Newton High School swimming, for winning her event at the AV-CTL Division I swimming championships.

• The Mennonite Heritage and Agricultural Museum of Goessel, for earning a grant from the Goessel Community Foundation.

• The Sedgwick Historical Society, for being awarded one of 10 Seed Grants from the Volunteer Kansas.

• Prairie View, which announced the upcoming “Beautiful View” fundraiser.

• Randy and Sara Rice of Moundridge, which opened “Chill,” a sno-cone stand in Moundridge.