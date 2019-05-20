Class 5-4-3-2-1A
State Swimming
Saturday at Topeka
Team scores — Bishop Carroll 291, Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 284, Blue Valley Southwest 232, St. Thomas Aquinas 231, Wichita Trinity Academy 157, Andover 126, Maize 116, Topeka West 111, St. James Academy 111, Wichita Independent 90, Miege 77, Maize South 71, Smoky Valley 57, Bishop Seabury Academy 42, NEWTON 42, Wichita Heights 42, Seaman 40, HESSTON 30, Emporia 29, Great Bend 24, Salina Central 21, Lansing 19, KC Turner 15, Bonner Springs 14, DeSoto 12, McPherson 11, KC Piper 6, Hayden 4, Pittsburg 5, Wichita Collegiate 4, Andover Central 3, Independence 3, Wichita Northwest 3.
200 medley relay
Championship finals — 1. Carroll (Winter, Shelton, Clark, Biby), 1:49.35; 2. Blue Valley Southwest (Graven, Komornikova, Ralston, Davenport), 1:51.43; 3. Kapaun (Mitsch, Conover, Knapp, Orth), 1:52.62; 4. Aquinas (Kopp, Paxton, Hesser, Micklavzina), 1:52.73; 5. St. James Academy (Grant, Curnes, Clark, Jones), 1:54.54; 6. Wichita Independent (G. Martin, Cadman, M. Martin, Sturm), 1:57.38; 7. Maize (Roath, Will-Gallegos, Taylor, Blasdel), 1:58.19; 8. Andover (Dean, Esworthy, Neugent, Bayliff), 1:58.23.
Consolation finals — 9. Smoky Valley (Elliott, Ryan, Carlson, Brumbaugh), 2:00.71; 11. Seaman (Grace, Biggs, Noble, Ziegler), 2:01.97; 11. Great Bend (Snapp, Mull, Williams, Jerke), 2:02.14; 12. Miege (Holmes, M. Ford, A. Ford, Robinson), 2:02.20; 13. NEWTON (Penner, J. Anton, L. Anton, Senn), 2:03.34; 14. Lansing (Hall, Buchholz, Mance, Bullock), 2:03.99; 15. Maize South (Harris, Heide, Wagner, Bowles), 2:05.46; 16. Bonner Springs (Russell, Ashford, Cruse, Katosh), 2:06.20.
200 freestyle
Championship finals — 1. Jeffries, Topeka West, 1:52.90; 2. Blake, Seabury, 1:54.90; 3. Orth, Kapaun, 2:01.41; 4. Taylor, Maize, 2:01.48; 5. Knapp, Kapaun, 2:02.03; 6. Bailey, Carroll, 2:02.09; 7. Olson, Kapaun, 2:02.12; 8. McClintock, Wichita Trinity, 2:04.15.
Consolation finals — 9. Williams, Wichita Trinity, 2:04.61; 10. Loerke, Maize South, 2:05.89; 11. Schuler, BV Southwest, 2:06.00; 12. Senn, NEWTON , 2:06.75; 13. Webb, Carroll, 2:08.07; 14. McKernan, Wichita Northwest, 2:08.25; 15. Trost, McPherson, 2:09.27; 16. Dean, Andover, 2:13.30.
200 individual medley
Championship finals — 1. Winter, Carroll, 2:05.81; 2. Conover, Kapaun, 2:12.76; 3. Clark, St. James, 2:15.62; 4. M. Martin, Wichita Independent, 2:17.58; 5. Teter, Topeka West, 2:19.88; 6. Ralston, BV Southwest, 2:20.46; 7. Mitsch, Kapaun, 2:22.77; 8. Esworthy, Andover, 2:23.13.
Consolation finals — 9. Dickerson, BV Southwest, 2:23.11; 10. Kinnan, Aquinas, 2:23.39; 11. J. Anton, NEWTON , 2:26.88; 12. Wehrman, Pittsburg, 2:29.60; 13. Haag, Wichita Collegiate, 2:30.10; 14. L. Anton, NEWTON , 2:30.12; 15. Wagner, Maize South, 2:30.27; 16. Kuta, Hayden, 2:32.18.
50 freestyle
Championship finals — 1. Schmidt, Carroll, 23.78; 2. Neugent, Andover, 24.05; 3. Hesser, Aquinas, 24.84; 4. Blasdel, Maize, 24.87; 5. Schroeder, HESSTON, 25.19; 6. Kopp, Aquinas, 25.28; 7. Biby, Carroll, 25.53; 8. Beery, KC Turner, 25.79.
Consolation finals — 9. Micklavzina, Aquinas, 25.63; 10. Walls, Wichita Trinity, 25.85; 11. Bayliff, Andover, 25.89; 12. Jones, St. James, 25.962; 13. Davenport, BV Southwest, 26.02; 14. Ratzlaff, Independence, 26.06; 15. Burmaster, Salina Central, 26.11; DQ. Gomez, Coffeyville.
Diving
1. Leachner, BV Southwest, 486.90 (record; old record: 477.95, Kisinger, BV West, 2015); 2. Weiss, Emporia, 459.50; 3. Lindsey, Aquinas, 391.60; 4. Reece, Wichita Heights, 379.95; 5. Brewer, Aquinas, 378.65; 6. Johnson, BV Southwest, 363.05; 7. Dahm, BV Southwest, 361.50; 8. Reel, Miege, 355.70; 9. Meyer, Kapaun, 337.15; 10. Vincent, Emporia, 331.05; 11. Meier, BV Southwest, 323.30; 12. Karjala, Emporia, 320.20; 13. Manning, Aquinas, 310.90; 14. Lamborn, Kapaun, 279.15; 15. Kingman, Kapaun, 259.30; 16. Crook, Kapaun, 256.00.
100 butterfly
Championship finals — 1. Winter, Carroll, 57.71; 2. Clark, St. James, 58.27; 3. Weatherford, Wichita Trinity, 58.97; 4. Broadrick, Wichita Heights, 1:00.67; 5. Loerke, Maize South, 1:01.23; 6. A. Ford, Miege, 1:01.66; 7. G. Martin, Wichita Independent, 1:01.84; 8. Le, Kapaun, 1:02.38.
Consolation finals — 9. Clark, Carroll, 1:03.24; 10. Esworthy, Andover, 1:04.01; 11. Webb, Carroll, 1:04.285; 12. Senn, NEWTON , 1:04.93; 13. Ralston, BV Southwest, 1:04.94; 14. Curnes, St. James, 1:05.53; 15. Dickerson, BV Southwest, 1:05.83; 16. Salgado, NEWTON , 1:06.76.
100 freestyle
Championship finals — 1. Schmidt, Carroll, 51.96; 2. Neugent, Andover, 52.51; 3. Schroeder, HESSTON, 55.09; 4. Blasdel, Maize, 55.13; 5. Micklavzina, Aquinas, 55.57; 6. Graven, BV Southwest, 56.09; 7. Grace, Seaman, 56.15; 8. Walls, Wichita Trinity, 56.41.
Consolation finals — 9. Paxton, Aquinas, 56.09; 10. Jones, St. James, 57.00; 11. Williams, Wichita Trinity, 57.10; 12. Knapp, Kapaun, 57.17; 13. Beery, KC Turner, 57.26; 14. Biby, Carroll, 57.59; 15. Snapp, Great Bend, 58.20; 16. Lebourveau, Aquinas, 58.31.
500 freestyle
Championship finals — 1. Jeffries, Topeka West, 5:05.62; 2. Shelton, Carroll, 5:08.81; 3. Blake, Seabury, 5:13.00; 4. Orth, Kapaun, 5:26.54; 5. Olson, Kapaun, 5:27.43; 6. Bailey, Carroll, 5:28.74; 7. McClintock, Wichita Trinity, 5:29.57; 8. Taylor, Maize, 5:36.10.
Consolation finals — 9. Schuler, BV Southwest, 5:41.49; 10. Teter, Topeka West, 5:43.25; 11. Kindle, KC Piper, 5:46.09; 12. Monoghan, Aquinas, 5:47.54; 13. Valentas, Kapaun, 5:50.44; 14. Krueger, Andover Central, 5:54.06; 15. Espinosa, Topeka West, 5:455.29; 16. McDaniel, Wichita Trinity, 5:59.29.
200 freestyle relay
Championship finals — 1. Aquinas (Hesser, Kopp, Paxton, Micklavzina), 1:40.33; 2. Carroll (Biby, Webb, Bailey, Schmidt), 1:41.31; 3. Kapaun (Olson, Mitsch, Le, Conover), 1:42.72; 4. Wichita Trinity (Williams, Walls, McClintock, Weatherford), 1:42.91; 5. Andover (McClellan, Esworthy, Bayliff, Neugent), 1:44.75; 6. Smoky Valley (Carlson, Vanderwege, Ryan, Elliott), 1:45.77; 7. Topeka West (Espinosa, Stalker, Teter, Jeffries), 1:46.10; 8. St. James Academy (Curnes, Grant, Clark, Jones), 1:46.98.
Consolation finals — 10. Maize South (Bequette, Bowles, Nusz, Loerke), 1:47.28; 10. Blue Valley Southwest (Dickerson, Heise, Schuler, Hunter), 1:47.50; 11. Salina Central (Burmaster, Wolfsen, Schulte, Moore), 1:47.73; 12. Maize (Roath, Claeys, Wuch, Will-Gallegos), 1:48.72; 13. Miege (Platt, Holmes, O’Donnell, Tremonti), 1:48.95; 14. Great Bend (Jerke, Boxberger, Williams, Snapp), 1:49.01; 15. McPherson (Mierkiewicz, Williams, Pearcy, Trost), 1:49.36; 16. DeSoto (N. Schottler, Butler, L. Schottler, Hutchinson), 1:49.81.
100 backstroke
Championship finals — 1. Weatherford, Wichita Trinity, 58.89; 2. Graven, BV Southwest, 59.05; 3. Le, Kapaun, 1:00.47; 4. Mitsch, Kapaun, 1:01.03; 5. Grace, Seaman, 1:01.85; 6. A. Ford, Miege, 1:02.23; 7. Broadrick, Wichita Heights, 1:02.61; 8. Dean, Andover, 1:02.92.
Consolation finals — 9. G. Martin, Wichita Independent, 1:02.53; 10. Hall, Lansing, 1:03.18; 11. Sturm, Wichita Independent, 1:05.47; 12. Pearcy, McPherson, 1:05.50; 13. Kuta, Hayden, 1:05.68; 14. Moore, Salina Central, 1:06.74; 15. Burmaster, Salina Central, 1:07.06; 16. Hesser, Aquinas, 1:07.94.
100 breaststroke
Championship finals — 1. Shelton, Carroll, 1:06.29; 2. Paxton, Aquinas, 1:06.56; 3. Conover, Kapaun, 1:07.23; 4. Komornikova, BV Southwest, 1:07.56; 5. M. Martin, Wichita Independent, 1:10.00; 6. Curnes, St. James, 1:12.73; 7. Ashford, Bonner Springs, 1:13.09; 8. Heise, BV Southwest, 1:13.41.
Consolation finals — 9. Cheng, Seabury, 1:12.58; 13. Kinnan, Aquinas, 1:14.61; 11. Nguyen, Kapaun, 1:14.66; 12. Wagner, Maize South, 1:14.69; 13. Mull, Great Bend, 1:15.29; 14. Heide, Maize South, 1:15.32; 15. Chaffin, Andover, 1:15.48; 16. Ryan, Smoky Valley, 1:15.65.
400 freestyle relay
Championship finals — 1. Carroll (Schmidt, Bailey, Shelton, Winter), 3:35.29; 2. Wichita Trinity (Williams, Walls, McClintock, Weatherford), 3:45.23; 3. Kapaun (Le, Knapp, Olson, Orth), 3:45.80; 4. Blue Valley Southwest (Davenport, Hunter, Ralston, Graven), 3:49.58; 5. Aquinas (Lebourveau, Miller, Kinnan, Kopp), 3:49.74; 5. Maize (Taylor, Claeys, Wunch, Blasdel), 3:552.45; 7. Topeka West (Espinosa, Stalker, Teter, Jeffries), 3:54.74; 8. Miege (Holmes, Platt, Robinson, A. Ford), 3:55.68.
Consolation finals — 9. Maize South (Bequette, Bowles, Nusz, Loerke), 3:58.34; 10. NEWTON (J. Anton, Salgado, L. Anton, Senn), 3:59.86; 11. Smoky Valley (Carlson, Mader, Ryan, Elliott), 4:02.00; 12. DeSoto (N. Schottler, Parker, Hutchison, L. Schottler), 4:03.00; 13. Wichita Independent (G. Martin, Sturm, Pistotnik, M. Martin), 4:04.09; 14. Lansing (Lawler, Moburg, Mance, Hall), 4:05.95; 15. Andover (Dean, Buckwalter, Chaffin, McClellan), 4:06.33; 16. Salina Central (Schulte, Wolfsen, Burmaster, Moore), 4:10.09.
All-State
First team
Ella Blake, Seabury; Brooklyn Blasdel, Maize; MaryBeth, Clark, St. James Academy; Claire Conover, Kapaun; Sarah Graven, Blue Valley Southwest; Kadence Jeffries, Topeka West; Natalie Leachner, Blue Valley Southwest; Natalie Neugent, Andover; Olviia Orth, Kapaun; Sydney Schmidt, Carroll; Addi Schroeder, HESSTON; Lexie, Shelton, Carroll; Lexie Weatherford, Wichita Trinity; Zoe Winter, Carroll.
Second team
Rachel Bailey, Carroll; Cindy Broadrick, Wichita Heights; Ava Ford, Miege; Gabby Grace, Seaman; Sydney Le, Kapaun; Madison Martin, Wichita Independent; Lily McClintock, Wichita Trinity; Allie Mcklavzina, Aquinas; Liz Mitsch, Kapaun; Alexa Olson, Kapaun; Jesse Paxton, Aquinas; Kelsey Taylor, Maize; Haylee Weiss, Emporia.
Athlete of the meet — Kadence Jeffries, Topeka West and Sydney Schmidt, Carroll.
Coach of the year — Chris Erickson, Kapaun.