On a day filled with blazing sunshine, Fischer Field stadium at Athletic Park was full for a celebration — the graduation of the class of 2019 from Newton High School.

More than 200 members of the class received their diplomas and celebrated their success and perseverance.

"Our ability to overcome hardships is essential in our ability to lead adult lives," said speaker Faye Smith. "Our class alone has had two successful full-time mothers who are graduating today with several scholastic honors. We have a wrestler who started from nothing to becoming ranked No. 2 in the nation in his weight class. We have overcome losing a classmate at the age of 14, battling the substance abuse in our community and ultimately learning what it means to be a successful member of society today."

On Sunday, 214 graduating seniors were celebrated — and several dozen graduated with honors. This year, there were 38 students who earned cum laude, magna cum laude or summa cum laude honors.

To graduate cum laude, a student must have a 3.5 grade point average and take at least four honors courses while scoring 23 or higher on the ACT college placement exam. To graduate magna cum laude, a student must maintain a 3.5 grade point average while taking at least two advanced placement courses in different subject areas and five honors courses and earning a 26 or higher on the ACT. To graduate summa cum laude, a student must maintain a 3.5 grade point average while taking at least three advanced placement courses in different subject areas and six honors courses and earning a 29 or higher on the ACT.

Cum laude — Kaitlyn Black, Seth Bontrager, Jaeden Cochran, Blake Crawford, Taylor Doherty, Christine Downey, Zachary Garcia, Briar Grant, Erin Harrington, Naomi Kuhn. Hunter Lujano, Alejandra Martinez Mata, Jerik Ochoa, Quinn Rhodes, Treyton Rice, Kaete Schmidt, Kathreine Sebes, Claire Slechta, Faye Smith, Alaina Stucky.

Magna cum laude — Amanda Dorrell, Chase Ebert, Reid Graber, Tristan Meyer, Aspen Olson, Emily Peaney, Maggie Remsberg, Cheyanne Suter.

Summa cum laude — Daniel Buller, Chase Cassil, Joel Golubski, Milo Jones, Zachary Kennell, Noah Massanari, Fallon Million, Emma Pulaski, Matt Seirer.