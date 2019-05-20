Mobile food truck to provide free meals

Every Monday through Friday starting June 3, the USD 373 Mobile Food Truck will arrive in the parking lot of New Creation Fellowship, 221 Muse St., and provide a free meal to any child 18 years or younger.

Activities for youth will follow, led by staff and volunteers from Peace Connections, First Mennonite Church, New Creation Fellowship and Shalom Mennonite Church.

The meal will begin at 11:30 a.m., activities will be from noon to 1 p.m. All meals and activities will be outside. For more information, call Peace Connections at 284-0000.

Hesston offering theater camp

This summer, theater campers at Hesston College will produce "Schoolhouse Rock Live!"

Hesston College will host a weekday theater camp from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. June 17-28 that will conclude with a public performance at 7 p.m. June 28. Auditions will take place during camp, but everyone who wants a part in the show will get one.

Campers also will help build props, costumes and run the lights. Registration is due by June 10. For information or financial assistance, contact Rachel Jantzi. See more information at hesston.edu/theatre-camp.