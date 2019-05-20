1. Remember Memorial Day

There will be a Memorial Day ceremony at 9:30 a.m. May 27 at Greenwood Cemetery.

Hosted by the Wayne G. Austin American Legion Post No. 2 Ladies Auxiliary and VFW Ladies Auxiliary, the ceremony will feature U.S. Rep. Ron Estes, who represents Kansas’ 4th Congressional District, as the keynote speaker.

There will be the presenting of the colors, the laying of a wreath by the ladies auxiliary and the playing of “taps.”

In case of rain, the ceremony will be moved to the American Legion, 400 S. Spencer Road.

Volunteers will be needed at 5:30 p.m. Friday to help set flag poles in the cemetery, at 5:30 a.m. Monday to put flags up and at 6 p.m. Monday to take flags down.

2. Celebrate a reopening

After months of extensive renovations and remodeling, the Sedgwick Historical Museum and 1880s Santa Fe Depot will reopen to the public Memorial Day weekend.

Both museums will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and Monday. The grand opening is set to begin at 1 p.m. Monday, with refreshments and music from the Monday Night Musicians.

The Sedgwick Historical Society acquired the historic depot in 2018 as a gift from Madeline Mosiman and immediately launched extensive fundraising efforts to finance a new foundation, cover moving expenses and restore the building to its former grandeur.

The American Legion will sponsor the annual Avenue of Flags and Memorial Day service at 10:30 a.m. May 27. Immediately following the ceremony, the historical society will offer a walking tour of some of the gravesites of Civil War veterans.

Beginning at 11:30 a.m., the Congregational Church is hosting a pulled pork dinner.

From noon to 4 p.m., an antique car show will be held at Commercial Avenue and 6th Street.

For more information, contact Nancy Stahl at 316-706-1260.

3. Celebrate summer

Celebrate Recovery will hold its fourth annual Summerfest from 2-10 p.m. May 25 in Military Park, Newton. The event is free and includes food stalls, live music, games and a dunk tank.

4. Check out the showcase

Bethel College Academy of Performing Arts will offer its spring showcase, a performance of both the music and dance departments, at 6:30 p.m. May 25 and 3 p.m. May 26 in Krehbiel Auditorium at Bethel College, North Newton. Admission is free and the public is welcome.

5. Take a tour

Tour the Whitewater Photo Museum, city jail and some walk-behind garden tractors beginning at 6:30 p.m. May 21. The tour will be led by Darryl Claassen. Meet at 119 S. Main, Whitewater. Free to participate. For more information, call Newton Public Library at 316-283-2890.