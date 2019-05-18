NEWTON — The McPherson High School girls track and field team will enter the state tournament as regional champions.

The Bullpups dominated the field with 112 points. Second-place Newton finished with 98, while third-place Valley Center was well behind the pack with 70 points.

The Bullpups were led by Emma Ruddle and Avery Howard in the 100 meter hurdles. Ruddle finished first with a time of 14.59, followed by Howard with a time of 15.28.

Ruddle was also a part of the first-place 4X100 meter relay team along with Jordan Bailey, Autumn Allen, and Janae Spaich.

Ruddle will also compete in the 100 meter dash after taking second.

In total, the Bullpups qualified for state in nine individual races, while also qualifying the 4X100 relay team and the 4X400 relay team.

The boys were led by Cody Stufflebean who took second in the javelin and third in the shot put. The Bullpups took sixth place with 54 points followed by Valley Center (64), Salina South (72.5), Great Bend (74), Wichita Northwest (88), and Newton (92).

Five Bullpups qualified for state in individual events as well as the 4X400 relay team of Brandon Yowell, Gage Shook, Jace Kinnamon, and Talyn Huff.

State track and field from Cessna Stadium in Wichita begins at 8 a.m. on Friday.