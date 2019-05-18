Storm spotters were out in force Friday evening as severe thunderstorms and tornadoes took place throughout Ford County.

The National Weather Service in Dodge City initially reported a thunderstorm at 8:37 p.m. near Fowler that produced a tornado as it moved into Ford County and Clark County.

At 9:20 p.m. a tornado was reported on the ground near the city of Ford that moved northeast towards Spearville, Windhorst and Bellefont before entering Edwards County around 10 p.m.

As of 10:45 p.m. Friday, no injuries had been reported in Ford County.

Other reports indicated the tornado hit near Minneola with damage reported at several locations.

According to the www.dodgeglobe.com/severe-weather link, the locations of the damage done in Ford County is as follows: house damage at 115 Road and Wrangler Road; 117 Road and Wildfire Road and 131 Road and Nickel Road.

There was shed damage done at 118 Road and Whirlwind Road and 120 Road and Valley Road.

The extent of the damage to these locations is unknown at this time.

According to the National Weather Service, Saturday's forecast will see a high of 75 degrees with severe thunderstorms set to occur around 4 p.m.

