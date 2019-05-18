Sheriff Office News

Arrests

• 9:58 a.m. Wednesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Julian Jackson, 20, Ottawa, on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

• 2:32 p.m. Thursday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Kattie Jo Althide, 36, Kansas City, Kansas, on a Franklin County warrant for probation violation.

• 3:12 p.m. Thursday, 500 block of Truman St., Pomona, Joshawa Pentlin, 24, Pomona for battery and criminal damage to property.

Theft

• 11:47 a.m. Wednesday, 2700 block of Georgia Terrace, Ottawa, a 55-year-old Ottawa male reported being scammed. An unknown individual claimed to be an Ottawa City employee attempting to collect a past due electric bill payment.

Accidents

• 12:10 a.m. Wednesday, 4500 block of US-59, Ottawa, Travis Luney, 46, Overbrook, was driving a 2017 Ford Focus southbound when a deer struck his vehicle.

• 5:47 a.m. Wednesday, 3900 block of K-68, Michael Beard, 36, Wellsville, was westbound in a 2016 Subaru when he struck a deer.

• 12:12 p.m. Thursday, 4200 block of K-68, Wellsville, Robert Kueken, 26, Ottawa, was westbound in a 2017 Ford Fusion when he struck a deer.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• 12:10 a.m. Wednesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Robert Tucker, Jr., 39, Ottawa, for an active City of Ottawa warrant.

• 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, 500 block of N. Cedar St., Ottawa, Mellissa Elston, 30, Ottawa, for an active City of Ottawa warrant.

Thefts

• 2:10 p.m. Wednesday, 1200 block of N. Cherry St., Ottawa, a 49-year-old Ottawa male reported the past theft of materials owned by Prairie Fire Construction.

• 2:02 p.m. Thursday, 1400 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, a 58-year-old Ottawa male reported an unknown suspect used his identity.

Incidents

• 2:25 p.m. Wednesday, 700 block of W. Second St., Ottawa, a 21-year-old Ottawa female reported breach of privacy and violation of protection orders by a known suspect. Case is under investigation.

• 8:07 a.m. Thursday, 400 block of N. Main St., Ottawa, a 57-year-old Ottawa female reported an unknown driver struck a fence belonging to a business and then left the area.

• 1:35 p.m. Thursday, 700 block of W. Second St., Ottawa, a 21-year-old Ottawa female reported the violation of protection from abuse order by a known suspect. Case is under investigation.

Accident

• 1:38 p.m. Thursday, 900 block of N. Main St., a 1998 Chevrolet driven by Calvin McClure, 25, Baldwin City, struck a 2015 Jeep driven by Ralph Bloomer, 63, Ottawa. McClure was cited for inattentive driving and driving while suspended.

Wellsville Police Department News

• Wednesday: 700 block of W. Third Terrace, suspicious person; 300 block of S. Main St., special assignment; 300 block of Walnut St., scam; 300 block of Walnut St., medical call.

• Thursday: 700 block of Main St., public assist; 500 block of W. Fourth St., debris in roadway; 400 block of Locust St., civil standby; 300 block of E. Fifth St., medical call; 900 block of Main St., traffic complaint; 100 block of Walnut St., assist other agency; Poplar/Pendletton Avenue, motorist assist; K-33/I-35, motorist assist; Wyoming Road/255th, assist other agency; 300 block of E. Fourth St., alarm.