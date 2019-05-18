Class 5A

Track Regionals

Friday

Wichita Northwest

Top four advance to state. Top six score.

Relay lineups are as listed on the result sheet.

GIRLS

Team scores — McPherson 112, Newton 98, Valley Center 70, Great Bend 64, Salina Central 52, Wichita Northwest 49, Salina South 46, Wichita Heights 41, Hays 26.

Shot put — 1. Warren GB 36-10 1/4, 2. (tie) Eisenbarth McP. 34-7 1/2, Harris Hys. 34-7 1/2, Berg McP. 34-7 1/2, 5. Aldridge SS 33-7 1/3, 6. Pyle McP. 33-7. 12. Epp N 30-5, 13. Peterson N 30-0 1/2.

Discus — 1. Geihsler SC 124-10, 2. Peterson N 122-2, 3. Kaiser GB 111-4, 4. Mwangi N 107-11, 5. Berg McP. 107-10, 6. Eisnbarth McP. 107-0. 7. Dorrell N 105-9.

Javelin — 1. Geihsler SC 132-2, 2. Schurle VC 121-2 1/2, 3. Jost McP. 114-11, 4. Pyle McP. 110-7, 5. Schroeder GB 109-11, 6. McSwain SC 96-1 1/2.

High jump — 1. Schroeder GB 5-2, 2. Regier N 5-0, 3. Swanson McP. 5-0, 4. Loewen N 5-0, 5. Whorton McP. 5-10, 6. Smith GB 4-10. t7. Ramos N 4-8.

Long jump — 1. Remsberg N 17-11 1/4, 2. Meyer McP. 16-11 1/2, 3. Meyer VC 16-10, 4. Raubenstine SS 16-7, 5. Schroeder McP. 16-5 1/2, 6. Nunnery Hys. 16-2. 10. Garcia 15-3 1/4.

Triple jump — 1. Sebastian WNW 36-11 1/2, 2. Allen McP. 36-9 3/4, 3. Loewen N 36-1 3/4, 4. Garcia N 35-10, 5. Swanson McP. 35-1 1/2, 6. Raubenstine SS 35-1 1/4. 11. Raymundo N 32-1 1/2.

Pole vault — 1. Maxton SS 11-0, 2. Bell SS 10-6, 3. (tie) Burke VC 10-0, Collins SC 10-0, 5. Helton SC 9-6, 6. Quandt VC 9-0. 8. Masters N 8-0, 11. Lujano N 8-0.

100-m. HH — 1. Ruddle McP. 14.59, 2. Howard McP. 15.28, 3. Meyer VC 15.75, 4. Raymundo N 15.64, 5. Smith McP. 16.06, 6. Lewallen Hys. 17.09. 9. Remsberg N 18.97 (14.43 prelims).

4x800-m. relay — 1. Great Bend (Esfeld, Loomis, Diaz, Rugan) 10:35.11, 2. Salina Central (Griffin, White, Torres, Cobb) 10:43.80, 3. Wichita Northwest (Stanton, Rothwell, Mouser, Kroskey) 10:45.36, 4. Newton (Antonowich, Stucky, Adams, Bartel) 10:49.53, 5. Salina South (Schrieber, Lovett, Lefort, Krous) 11:09.72, 6. McPherson (Beam, Pearcy, Hedlund, Elder) 11:12.43.

100-m. dash — 1. Anderson N 11.59, 2. Ruddle McP. 12.17, 3. Burke VC 12.18, 4. Nichols WH 12.40, 5. Sebastian WNW 12.59, 6. Allen McP. 12.66. 9. Valle-Ponds N 12.91, 10. Nicholson N 13.01.

1,600-m. run — 1. Cobb SC 5:30.67, 2. Alderson SS 5:30.96, 3. Schaar VC 5:36.74, 4. Kroskey WNW 5:41.78, 5. Allen SS 5:43.50, 6. Dotts Hys. 6:07.65. 8. Mayes N 6:22.19, 12. Tilden N 6:55.12.

4x100-m. relay — 1. McPherson (Allen, Bailey, Spaich, Ruddle) 49.64, 2. Valley Center (Meyer, McDonald, Smith, Burke) 50.34, 3. Wichita Heights (Grayson, Randle, Williams, Nichols) 50.83, 4. Newton (Nicholson, Remsberg, Varpness, Anderson) 51.54, 5. Hays (Dicksinson, Green, Schaffer, Nunnery) 51.63, 6. Salina South (Davis, Maybrier, Andrewson, Phetsomphou) 54.21.

400-m. dash — 1. Stanton WNW 1:02.06, 2. Fanning WH 1:02.13, 3. Whorton McP. 1:02.32, 4. Hoddy VC 1:03.10, 5. Griffin SC 1:04.02, 6. Weeks N 1:04.03. 8. Hamm N 1:04.30.

300-m. LH — 1. Remsberg N 45.56, 2. Schaffer Hys. 48.56, 3. Raymundo N 49.58, 4. Smith McP. 50.34, 5. Whorton McP. 50.86, 6. Lewallen Hys. 52.70.

800-m. run — 1. Esfeld GB 2:30.52, 2. Rugan GB 2:31.75, 3. Hoddy VC 2:32.11, 4. Cobb SC 2:32.67, 5. Beam McP. 2:36.09, 6. Levi WH 2:39.03. 8. Antonowich N 2:41.57, 9. Bartel N 2:44.18, 13. Slechta N 2:50.11.

200-m. dash — 1. Anderson N 26.91, 2. Randle WH 28.24, 3. Nichols WH 28.59, 4. McDonald VC 28.83, 5. Williams VC 29.59, 6. Nicholson N 30.02.

3,200-m. run — 1. Schaar VC 12:09.37, 2. Alderson SS 12:41.99, 3. Diaz GB 12:43.55, 4. Dotts Hys. 13:01.22, 5. Kroskey WNW 13:09.96, 6. Peterjohn WNW 13:20.53. 7. Stucky N 13:22.14, 12. Fernandez N 14:07.06.

4x400-m. relay — 1. Wichita Northwest (Stanton, Arevalo, James, Corcoran) 4:17.79, 2. McPherson (E.Whorton, Beam, J.Whorton, Hedlund) 4:20.07, 3. Wichita Heights (Williams, Fanning, Porter, Grayson) 4:21.06, 4. Newton (n/a, Adams, Hamm, Antonowich) 4:23.99, 5. Hays (Lewallen, Dotts, Flax, Schaffer) 4:31.42, 6. Great Bend (Esfeld, Rugan, Loomis, Lindberg) 4:34.57.

BOYS

Team scores — Newton 92, Wichita Northwest 88, Great Bend 74, Salina South 72.5, Valley Center 64, McPherson 54, Wichita Heights 53, Hays 34.5, Salina Central 26.

Shot put — 1. Peterson N 54-3 1/2, 2. Carter WNW 53-6 1/2, 3. Stufflebean McP. 51-3 1/2, 4. Hicks WNW 50-9 1/2, 5. Adams Hys. 49-5 1/2, 6. Entz N 48-2. 13. Mick N 44-0.

Discus — 1. Hicks WNW 177-6, 2. Miller SS 157-8, 3. Peterson N 157-0, 4. Morrow SC 152-1, 5. Entz N 148-0, 6. Schulte Hys. 144-3. 8. Mick N 137-7.

Javelin — 1. Mitchell SS 190-10, 2. Stufflebean McP. 170-4, 3. Meyers Hys. 159-10, 4. Forest N 157-10, 5. Van Goethem McP. 152-3, 6. Duvall GB 151-00. 14. Dorrell N 113-10.

High jump — 1. Garcia N 6-4, 2. Madron McP. 6-2, 3. Alexander McP. 6-0, 4. Moroni Hys. 6-0, 5. (tie) Coleman WNW 5-10, Calvert SS 5-10.

Long jump — 1. Coleman N 22-6, 2. Williams VC 22-1 1/2, 3. Bolden WNW 21-6, 4. Patterson WNW 21-2, 5. Brown GB 20-9, 6. Baker WH 20-8.

Triple jump — 1. Brown GB 40-11 1/2, 2. Meyer VC 40-10, 3. Johnson SS 40-9 1/2, 4. Sackman Hys. 40-2 1/4, 5. Thompson N 39-10, 6. Nunnery Hys. 39-5. 7. Ekerberg N 39-0, 8. Wilmore-Lemus N 38-11.

Pole vault — 1. Jones N 13-0, 2. Olstead SC 12-6, 3. Veach Hys. 12-6, 4. Taylor SS 11-6, 5. (tie) Gilbert WNW 11-6, Thorell Hys. 11-6. t7. Remsberg N 11-0, t13. Stenzel N 10-6.

110-m. HH — 1. Williams VC 14.40, 2. Ochoa N 14.69, 3. Porter WH 14.86, 4. Anthony WNW 15.35, 5. Robinson Hys. 15.35, 6. Kohman SS 15.70.

4x800-m. relay — 1. Wichita Heights (Kiguru, Stradley, Matson, Mosley) 8:36.75, 2. Great Bend (Hammond, Tomlin, Smith, Sanchez) 8:40.24, 3. Newton (Massanari, J.Hodge, Negrete, Edwards) 8:44.35, 4. Wichita Northwest (Fallier, Anglemyer, Fincham, Rohr) 8:48.09, 5. Salina South (Munsell, Rechtenwald, Pike, Escobedo) 9:12.85, 6. Valley Center (Chavez, Cragerm Stamm, Flora) 9:18.81.

100-m. dash — 1. Wilson VC 10.80, 2. Coleman WNW 10.86, 3. Yowell McP. 10.92, 4. Cox SS 10.95, 5. Baker WH 11.10, 6. Glidewell VC 11.16. 13. Payne N 11.41, 14. Wimore-Lemus N 11.62.

1,600-m. run — 1. Tomlin GB 4:42.92, 2. Munsell SS 4:43.90, 3. Arellanes GB 4:43.97, 4. Massanari N 4:45.75, 5. Jantz N 4:50.37, 6. Moyer McP. 4:55.12. 16. Barnett N 5:19.39.

4x100-m. relay — 1. Valley Center (Fields, Glidewell, Williams, Wilson) 42.91, 2. Wichita Northwest (Coleman, Jones, Patterson, Bolden) 43.62, 3. McPherson (Shook, Kinnamon, Huff, Yowell) 43.66, 4. Great Bend (Widiger, Miller, Ryan, Brown) 44.05, 5. Salina South (Quill, Cox, Willich, Hll) 44.18, 6. Newton (Ochoa, Blaufuss, Coleman, Garcia) 44.54.

400-m. dash — 1. Mosley WH 49.27, 2. Blaufuss N 50.95, 3. Counts SC 51.01, 4. Fields VC 51.12, 5. Smith WNW 51.16, 6. Creamer Hys. 51.61. 8. Castillo N 53.60, 13. Thompson N 55.95.

300-m. IH — 1. Anthony WNW 40.09, 2. Kohman SS 41.19, 3. Ochoa N 41.38, 4. Robinson Hys. 42.11, 5. Meyer VC 42.46, 6. Ramsey McP. 42.63. 8. Ekerberg N 44.17, 9. Jones N 45.01.

800-m. run — 1. Mosley WH 2:04.82, 2. Sanchez GB 2:07.12, 3. Rectenwald SS 2:07.67, 4. Fallier WNW 2:08.81, 5. Rohr WNW 2:08.88, 6. Anglemyer WNW 2:09.84. 8. S.Hodge N 2:16.10, 12. Massanari N 2:19.09, 16. J.Hodge N 2:22.58.

200-m. dash — 1. Wilson VC 23.19, 2. Counts SC 23.63, 3. Shook McP. 23.83, 4. Patterson WNW 23.99, 5. Baker WH 24.04, 6. Miller GB 24.43. 14. Payan N 24.96.

3,200-m. run — 1. Tomlin GB 10:24.61, 2. Munsell SS 10:25.10, 3. Cauley GB 10:37.68, 4. Achilles McP. 10:49.14, 5. Gallo WH 10:57.91, 6. Jantz N 11:04.18. 7. Schmidt N 11:13.85, 11. Anderson N 12:04.66.

4x400-m. relay — 1. Wichita Heights (Kiguru, Baker, McDougle, Mosley) 3:27.39, 2. Great Bend (Hammond, Brown, Widiger, Sanchez) 3:31.44, 3. Wichita Northwest (Smith, Givens, M.Anthony, I.Anthony) 3:34.15, 4. Salina South (Johnson, Quill, Schreiber, Hill) 3:34.63, 5. Hays (Zarate, Summers, Robinson, Creamer) 3:36.56, 6. Newton (Blaufuss, Castillo, Thompson, Edwards) 3:37.49.