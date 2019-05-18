CLASS 5-4-3-2-1A
State swimming
Friday prelims
200 medley relay
Championship finals — 1. Carroll (Winter, Shelton, Clark, Biby), 1:51.29; 2. Blue Valley Southwest (Graven, Komornikova, Ralston, Davenport), 1:51.96; 3. Aquinas (Kopp, Paxton, Hesser, Micklavzina), 1:52.07; 4. Kapaun (Mitsch, Conover, Knapp, Orth), 1:54.87; 5. St. James Academy (Grant, Curnes, Clark, Jones), 1:55.75; 6. Andover (Dean, Esworthy, Neugent, Bayliff), 1:57.76; 7. Maize (Roath, Will-Gallegos, Taylor, Blasdel), 1:59.60; 8. Wichita Independent (G. Martin, Cadman,M. Martin, Sturm), 1:59.69.
Consolation finals — 9. Smoky Valley (Elliott, Ryan, Carlson, Brumbaugh), 2:00.86; 10. Miege (Holmes, M. Ford, A. Ford, Robinson), 2:00.87; 11. Seaman (Grace, Biggs, Noble, Ziegler), 2:01.21; 12. Great Bend (Snapp, Mull, Williams, Jerke), 2:02.12; 13. Maize South (Harris, Heide, Wagner, Bowles), 2:02.27; 14. NEWTON (Penner, J. Anton, L. Anton, Senn), 2:02.61; 15. Lansing (Hall, Bullock, Mance, Lawler), 2:04.74; 16. Bonner Springs (Russell, Ashford, Cruse, Katosh), 2:05.02.
200 freestyle
Championship finals — 1. Jeffries, Topeka West, 1:55.26; 2. Blake, Seabury, 1:58.13; 3. Taylor, Maize, 2:02.14; 4. Olson, Kapaun, 2:)2.53; 5. Bailey, Carroll, 2:013.16; 6. Orth, Kapaun, 2:03.16; 7. Knapp, Kapaun, 2:04.82; 8. McClintock, Wichita Trinity, 2:05.24.
Consolation finals — 9. Williams, Wichita Trinity, 2:05.41; 10. Schuler, BV Southwest, 2:05.64; 11. Senn, NEWTON, 2:06.76; 12. (tie) McKernan, Wichita Northwest and Loerke, Maize South, 2:07.99; 14. Dean, Andover, 2:08.94; 15. Webb, Carroll, 2:09.45; 16. Trost, McPherson, 2:09.90.
200 individual medley
Championship finals — 1. Winter, Carroll, 2:07.43; 2. Conover, Kapaun, 2:13.50; 3. Clark, St. James, 2:16.24; 4. M. Martin, Wichita Independent, 2:17.44; 5. Ralston, BV Southwest, 2:19.29; 6. Teter, Topeka West, 2:20.06; 7. Mitsch, Kapaun, 2:20.99; 8. Esworthy, Andover, 2:21.16.
Consolation finals — 9. Kinnan, Aquinas, 2:23.17; 10. Dickerson, BV Southwest, 2:25.43; 11. Wagner, Maize South, 2:27.79; 12. J. Anton, NEWTON, 2:27.96; 13. Haag, Wichita Collegiate, 2:30.10; 14. L. Anton, NEWTON, 2:30.44; 15. Kuta, Hayden, 2:30.51; 16. Wehrman, Pittsburg, 2:31.03.
50 freestyle
Championship finals — 1. Schmidt, Carroll, 23.98; 2. Neugent, Andover, 24.52; 3. Schroeder, HESSTON, 24.71; 4. Hesser, Aquinas, 24.89; 5. Kopp, Aquinas, 25.13; 6. Blasdel, Maize, 25.33; 7. Beery, KC Turner, 25.57; 8. Biby, Carroll, 25.70.
Consolation finals — 9. Walls, Wichita Trinity, 25.71; 10. Bayliff, Andover, 25.85; 11. (tie) Burmaster, Salina Central and Micklavzina, Aquinas, 25.92; 13. Jones, St. James, 26.01; 14. Gomez, Coffeyville, 26.12; 15. Davneport, BV Southwest, 26.16; 16. Ratzlaff, Independence, 26.27.
Diving (through five dives)
1. Leachner, BV Southwest, 212.10; 2. Weiss, Emporia, 208.05; 3. Dahm, BV Southwest, 188.30; 4. Brewer, Aquinas, 186.45; 5. Lindsey, Aquinas, 185.10; 6. Reece, Wichita Heights, 177.80; 7. Reel, Miege, 172.75; 8. Johnson, BV Southwest, 171.10; 9. Meier, BV Southwest, 167.40; 10. Meyer, Kapaun, 161.10; 11. Manning, Aquinas, 157.35; 12. Vincent, Emporia, 153.60; 13. Karjala, Emporia, 144.10; 14. Crook, Kapaun, 135.35; 15. Kierl, Wichita Heights, 132.40; 16. Lamborn, Kapaun, 117.00; 17. Kinman, Kapaun, 117.00.
100 butterfly
Championship finals — 1. Winter, Carroll, 56.80; 2. Clark, St. James, 59.48; 3. Weatherford, Wichita Trinity, 59.70; 4. Broadrick, Wichita Heights, 1:00.18; 5. A. Ford, Miege, 1:00.91; 6. G. Martin, Wichita Independent, 1:01.99; 7. Loerke, Maize South, 1:02.02; 8. Le, Kapaun, 1:02.74.
Consolation finals — 9. Clark, Carroll, 1:03.65; 10. Ralston, BV Southwest, 1:03.95; 11. Esworthy, Andover, 1:04.36; 12. Senn, NEWTON, 1:04.53; 13. Webb, Carroll, 1:04.60; 14. Curnes, St. James, 1:05.55; 15. Salgado, NEWTON, 1:06.15; 16. Dickerson, BV Southwest, 1:06.40.
100 freestyle
Championship finals — 1. Schmidt, Carroll, 52.35; 2. Neugent, Andover, 53.95; 3. Schroeder, HESSTON, 54.45; 4. Grace, Seaman, 55.36; 5. Blasdel, Maize, 55.64; 6. Walls, Wichita Trinity, 55.83; 7. Graven, BV Southwest, 56.12; 8. Micklavzina, Aquinas, 56.41.
Consolation finals — 9. Paxton, Aquinas, 56.81; 10. Knapp, Kapaun, 56.91; 11. (tie) Williams, Wichita Trinity and Jones, St. James, 57.11; 13. Biby, Carroll, 57.43; 14. Beery, KC Turner, 57.64; 15. Lebourveau, Aquinas, 57.73; 16. Snapp, Great Bend, 57.77.
500 freestyle
Championship finals — 1. Jeffries, Topeka West, 5:08.69; 2. Shelton, Carroll, 5:11.51; 3. Blake, Seabury, 5:14.11; 4. Bailey, Carroll, 5:28.33; 5. Taylor, Maize, 5:30.86; 6. Olson, Kapaun, 5:32.71; 7. Orth, Kapaun, 5:34.18; 8. McClintock, Wichita Trinity, 5:38.71.
Consolation finals — 9. Valentas, Kapaun, 5:44.11; 10. Teter, Topeka West, 5:45.49; 11. Schuler, BV Southwest, 5:46.12; 12. Kindle, KC Piper, 5:46.81; 13. Monoghan, Aquinas, 5:48.21; 14. Espinosa, Topeka West, 5:49.49; 15. Krueger, Andover Central, 5:50.16; 16. McDaniel, Wichita Trinity, 5:57.66.
200 freestyle relay
Championship finals — 1. Aquinas (Hesser, Kopp, Paxton, Micklavzina), 1:41.73; 2. Carroll (Biby, Webb, Bailey, Schmidt), 1:42.00; 3. Wichita Trinity (Williams, Walls, McClintock, Weatherford), 1:43.18; 4. Kapaun (Valentas, Le, Olson, Mitsch), 1:44.81; 5. Andover (McClellan, Esworthy, Bayliff, Neugent), 1:46.05; 6. Topeka West (Espinosa, Stalker, Haag, Jeffries), 1:46.60; 7. St. James Academy (Curnes, Grant, Clark, Jones), 1:47.04; 8. Smoky Valley (Carlson, Vanderwege, Ryan, Elliott), 1:47.81.
Consolation finals — 9. Salina Central (Burmaster, Wolfsen, Schulte, Moore), 1:48.06; 10. Maize South (Bequette, Bowles, Nusz, Loerke), 1:48.53; 11. Blue Valley Southwest (Dickerson, Heise, Schuler, Hunter), 1:48.68; 12. McPherson (Achilles, Williams, Pearcy, Trost), 1:48.97; 13. Great Bend (Jerke, Boxberger, Mull, Snapp), 1:49.17; 14. Maize (Roath, Claeys, Wuch, Will-Gallegos), 1:49.54; 15. Miege (Tremonti, Platt, Holmes, Robinson), 1:49.94; 16. DeSoto (N. Schottler, Butler, L. Schottler, Hutchinson), 1:49.95.
100 backstroke
Championship finals — 1. Weatherford, Wichita Trinity, 59.09; 2. Graven, BV Southwest, 59.12; 3. Mitsch, Kapaun, 1:00.49; 4. Le, Kapaun, 1:00.74; 5. Grace, Seaman, 1:01.45; 6. A. Ford, Miege, 1:01.81; 7. Broadrick, Wichita Heights, 1:02.85; 8. Dean, Andover, 1:03.02.
Consolation finals — 9. G. Martin, Wichita Independent, 1:03.21; 10. Hall, Lansing, 1:03.28; 11. Kuta, Hayden, 1:04.55; 12. Hesser, Aquinas, 1:04.67; 13. Sturm, Wichita Independent, 1:05.42; 14. Pearcy, McPherson, 1:05.89; 15. Moore, Salina Central, 1:05.96; 16. Burmaster, Salina Central, 1:06.06.
100 breaststroke
Championship finals — 1. Paxton, Aquinas, 1:06.78; 2. Komornikova, BV Southwest, 1:07.60; 3. Shelton, Carroll, 1:08.22; 4. Conover, Kapaun, 1:08.26; 5. M. Martin, Wichita Independent, 1:09.74; 6. Ashford, Bonner Springs, 1:12.87; 7. Curnes, St. James, 1:13.57; 8. Heise, BV Southwest, 1:13.68.
Consolation finals — 9. Cheng, Seabury, 1:13.72; 10. Mull, Great Bend, 1:14.31; 11. Wagner, Maize South, 1:14.32; 12. Heide, Maize South, 1:14.68; 13. Kinnan, Aquinas, 1:15.18; 14. (tie) Chaffin, Andover and Nguyen, Kapaun, 1:15.60; 16. Ryan, Smoky Valley, 1:15.70.
400 freestyle relay
Championship finals — 1. Carroll (Schmidt, Bailey, Shelton, Winter), 3:40.80; 2. Kapaun (Knapp, Olson, Orth, Conover), 3:47.46; 3. Wichita Trinity (Williams, Walls, McClintock, Weatherford), 3:51.15; 4. Blue Valley Southwest (Davenport, Hunter, Ralston, Graven), 3:52.03; 5. Maize (Taylor, Claeys, Wunch, Blasdel), 3:53.24; 6. Aquinas (Lebourveau, Miller, Kinnan, Kopp), 3:54.79; 7. Miege (Platt, Holmes, Robinson, A. Ford), 3:56.90; 8. Topeka West (Espinosa, Stalker, Teter, Jeffries), 3:58.11.
Consolation finals — 9. NEWTON (J. Anton, Salgado, L. Anton, Senn), 4:01.14; 10. Maize South (Bequette, Bowles, Nusz, Loerke), 4:01.38; 11. Wichita Independent (G. Martin, Sturm, Pistotnik, M. Martin), 4:02.44; 12. Andover (Dean, Buckwalter, Chaffin, McClellan), 4:03.28; 13. Smoky Valley (Carlson, Mader, Ryan, Elliott), 4:04.00; 14. DeSoto (N. Schottler, Parker, Hutchison, L. Schottler), 4:05.54; 15. Lansing (Lawler, Moburg, Mance, Hall), 4:05.77; 16. Salina Central (Schulte, Wolfsen, Burmaster, Moore), 4:05.91.