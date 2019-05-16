Brook Klassen was two months pregnant when she walked across the stage to get her Hutchinson High School diploma.

Melissa Dautel, who was in an abusive relationship, arrived at a women’s shelter in Hutchinson on a Friday and went into labor with her second child the following day.

When Mary Stafford, Reno County Head Start parent improvement facilitator, read through the categories of awards for parents of Head Start students, she knew she had two winners: Klassen and Dautel.

“I just knew their stories and had followed them,” Stafford said. They embodied strength and perseverance, she said.

Dautel was nominated in the Beating the Odds Parent category and Klassen was put forth for a Post-Secondary Scholarship, given to a Head Start/Early Head Start parent pursuing post-secondary education.

Each won the statewide contest and advanced to the Region VII level, competing against nominees from Nebraska, Missouri and Iowa. The two captured Region VII honors, too, and will be recognized in a ceremony Tuesday in the Kansas City area.

Brook Klassen

Klassen was the first in her immediate family to graduate from high school. Her academic credentials enabled her to obtain a nearly free ride for her first year at Hutchinson Community College.

Parenthood, however, intervened.

The new single parent was 19 years old. She stopped taking classes and was a nanny for families, caring for her son plus other children. One part-time job was as a janitor for the city of Hutchinson.

Klassen once thought she wanted to go into nursing. For five years, though, she’s been a paraprofessional in a freshman algebra class at Hutchinson High School, and her goal is to become a high school math teacher there.

During the lunch break, she takes classes at HCC. She’s about a year away from gaining her associate’s degree. She hopes to complete her bachelor’s degree by taking online classes through Fort Hays State University.

Oldest son Nicolas Flores, 6, graduated from Head Start and is finishing kindergarten at Hutchinson Magnet School at Allen. Leo Klassen, 3 years old, will transition from Early Head Start to Head Start.

“I strive for just being comfortable,” said Klassen, 25, when asked to envision the kind of life she would hope to achieve by the time her boys are in middle school and high school. When she gets her own place, Klassen would welcome her mother to live there, too. “She’s worked way too hard,” Klassen said.

Klassen won $750 for college studies in the state Head Start competition and will win a couple of thousand dollars as the Region VII winner.

Melissa Dautel

Dautel, 34, grew up in McPherson and graduated from McPherson High School. She then embarked on what she called “a chaotic life.”

Domestic abuse left her with a fractured skull and caused hospitalization for the young mother.

Her baby Lydia Hutcheson’s first home was the women’s shelter in Hutchinson. Dautel had no car but borrowed a baby stroller and started looking for a job when Lydia was 6 days old. Melissa Dautel described a perfect, walkable triangle between the shelter, a babysitter and her job.

To get back with her oldest child, Avory Hutcheson, Melissa Dautel returned to the abusive relationship. That ended in 2014 when the boyfriend was arrested for violent behavior.

Dautel has survived nights when she feared she might die, leaving two babies. “To be scared to your absolute core, it’s life-changing,” she said.

She would gain sole custody of the children, Avory, now 7, and Lydia, 6, both graduates of Head Start and attending Hutchinson Magnet School at Allen. Dautel’s youngest, Cora Dautel, age 2, is in Early Head Start.

Hutchinson “has so many resources available. There are so many places in this town that can help you. You just have to take baby steps,” Dautel said. She acquired a real estate license, but her passion is massage therapy and she has her own business, Relax and Restore.

She was able to get off state assistance nearly two years ago, and in February, she married Brandon Dautel.

Head Start

Early Head Start is for pregnant women and children ages birth to 3 years old. Head Start is for ages 3 to 5. Households at the poverty line or below are eligible.

Stafford is a Head Start employee but she also was a Head Start mother herself. She encourages families to contact Reno County Head Start — 620-615-5750 — to make arrangements to complete the application process.

“They don’t have a victim’s mentality,” Stafford said admiringly of Klassen and Dautel.

Head Start affords opportunities to families, Stafford said. She views Klassen and Dautel as parents who wanted to change their lives. “And they mean it,” she said.