The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club Kids’ Fishing Derby is at 8 a.m. May 18 at Smith Lake. Cost is $3 for non-members; members fish for free. Bait will be available for purchase at the event. Medallions will be awarded to the top anglers in each of the five age groups, and there will also be door and participation prizes. Hotdogs and drinks will be available for purchase during the event. For more information, call 684-2035.

The Combined Arms Research Library Summer Reading Kick-Off Party is at 2 p.m. May 24. This free event is open to all ages.

Harrold Youth Center’s Teen Summer Adventure“Camp Connection” Wild Adventure is 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 28-31 and is open to all military and DoD civilian family members. Youth must have completed sixth grade or higher during the 2018-2019 schoolyear. Trips include the University of Kansas’s Adams Campus Challenge Course, in Lawrence, Kan.; Evel Knievel Museum, in Topeka, Kan.; Midwest Aquatics Swim and Scuba in Overland Park, Kan.; and swimming at Grant Pool. Breakfast is served each day from 7:30-8 a.m. For more information and to register, call 684-5118.

Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation’s Summer Rock Painting Class is 9:30-11:30 a.m. May 31 at Zais Park. This is a free event open to all ages. Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

The Army Community Service Father-Daughter Tea Party is 1:30-3 p.m. June 1 at the Frontier Conference Center. This free event is part of the Family Advocacy Program’s prevention initiative advocating “Dads Make a Difference Month.” Reservations are due May 24. For more information or to register, call 684-2800.

The Summer Youth Bowling League meets June 3 through July 22 at the Strike Zone Bowling Center. The first league meeting is at 6:30 p.m. June 3. Youth leagues are ages 9-18, three games per night, no bumper, $6 per night; ages 6-8, three games per night, bumper optional, $6 per night; and ages 3-5, two games per night with bumpers, $5 per night. For more information and to sign up, call (913) 651-2195.

The Army Community Service Father-Son Scavenger Hunt is 9:30-11 a.m. June 8 at Hunt Lodge. This free event is part of the Family Advocacy Program’s prevention initiative advocating “Dads Make a Difference Month.” Reservations are due May 31. For more information or to register, call 684-2800.

The summer youth golf program meets from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays June 18 through Aug. 1 at Trails West Golf Course. First time youth golfers are recommended to attend the Schools of Knowledge, Inspiration, Exploration and Skills golf clinic prior to starting. For more information, call 684-7525/7526.