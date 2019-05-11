Care to earn some money and save lives at the same time? Then joining the Carma Project may be for you.

Although the recalls of cars carrying faulty Takata airbags began in 2015, there are still more than 17 million cars with these airbags on the road — including 100,000 in Kansas alone. In an attempt to reach the owners of these vehicles, car manufacturers have sent out notices, used robo calls and text messages to owners of record. Despite these attempts, and the large number of vehicles still needing repairs, the Carma Project was launched by Toyota in December of last year.

According to Tony Lim, co-founder and president of the Carma Project, the goal is to reward those people who spread the word about cars with these air bags to their family and friends.

“Those who sign up to be ambassadors are asked to share simple messages in an attempt to get people to check whether their vehicles have the airbags,” Lim said. “There’s a $5 reward for the ambassador just to take a photo of the license tag of the suspected vehicle. If the owner of the car takes it in for repairs, the ambassador will receive a $55 gift card.”

Lim said that while the reward is unusual for recalls, it’s the danger of these bags that necessitates getting as many fixed as possible.

“These bags have faulty inflators,” Lim said. “In the process of deploying during an accident, the metal inflators will shatter and spray shrapnel-like fragments in all directions.”

So far, more than 240 injuries and 24 deaths have been attributed to these airbags, and with so many vehicles still on the road — 7,000 of these are registered to Topeka owners — the risk for more injuries is present.

Cars on the recall list include vehicles from almost every manufacturer: Chrysler, Honda, Ford, Toyota, Subaru, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Nissan, Mazda, Volkswagen, General Motors, Daimler Vans, Tesla, Mitsubishi, Jaguar Land Rover, Ferrari, Daimler Trucks, Fisker and McLaren.

“Safety repairs to these vehicles are free and take about an hour and a half,” Lim said. “If necessary, a loaner vehicle or free pickup and towing can be provided to eliminate any inconvenience. Either the owner or another person can bring the vehicle in. The important thing is to get these cars repaired.

“Even if you can’t do it [get your vehicle repaired] for yourself, do it for your family and friends,” Lim pleaded.

To become an ambassador or to check whether your vehicle is on the recall list, visit the Carma Project website at https://www.carmaproject.com/home