Four people from Wichita were arrested Friday night for attempted aggravated robbery of a Texas man who fired several shots during the alleged robbery in his fifth-wheel trailer at the Kansas State Fairgrounds, the Hutchinson Police Department stated.

According to the HPD: the four suspects went to Armando Castillo Jr.’s camper around 4:30 p.m. to rob him of money. While being attacked, Castillo Jr., of Mineral Wells, Texas, was able to grab a gun he had hidden in the camper and fire several shots to get a neighbors to call 911. No one was hit.

Arrested were 22-year-old Kaleb Schyler-Beard; 23-year-old Kerrah Schulze; 20-year-old Richard Fenters and 22-year-old Blaine White.