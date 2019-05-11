Greenback makes it to second day of state competition, despite rain delays.

Pratt High School tennis player Caden Donnenwerth began his 4A State Tournament run with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Tyler Brown of Wellington Friday, May 10 in Pratt. In the second round, Donnenwerth had a tough time with Evan Acuff of Shawnee Mission Bishop Miege who drew a bye in the first round, and lost 6-2, 6-0.

Donnenwerth bounced back in the third round and took a 9-2 victory over Luke Lazarczyk of Shawnee Mission. He was preparing to play Houston Weimer of Wichita Trinity Academy when rain caused a suspension of play.

The 4A Boys State Tournament is being played at the Walter Blake Tennis Complex in Pratt.

Competition continued Saturday morning with a 9 a.m. start at the tennis courts.