Sheriff Office News

Arrests

• 6:25 p.m. Wednesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Christopher Scherer, 33, Ottawa, on two Franklin County warrants for failure to appear and probation violation.

• 7:36 p.m. Wednesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Brenden Clary, 21, Pomona, on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

• 9:33 a.m. Wednesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Lorenzo Holt, 17, Ottawa, on a probable cause warrant. He was taken to the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center.

• 2:04 p.m. Wednesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Dominique Marie Cloutier, 32, Ottawa, on two Franklin County warrants for aggravated failure to appear.

Incidents

• 8:37 a.m. Wednesday, 300 block of E. Eighth St., Wellsville, a 42-year-old Wellsville female reported a violation of a no stalking order against a 42-year-old Ottawa male.

• 4:50 p.m. Wednesday, 200 block of E. Ash St, Williamsburg, a 30-year-old Williamsburg male reported a 28-year-old Vassar female had struck him several times with a baseball bat. She was not located.

Accidents

• 10:51 a.m. Wednesday, 3500 block of Colorado Road, Pomona, Antone Glenn, 18, Lyndon, was northbound in a 2006 Hummer H3 when he struck a deer.

• 1:53 p.m. Wednesday, 1300 block of US-59, Princeton, Constance Sams, 63, Ottawa, was southbound in a 2016 Honda CR-V when she attempted to pass a 2019 Ford F-250 driven by Darrell Macy, 57, Ottawa as he was attempting to turn east onto Finney Road. Macy and a passenger, Dale Davis, 50, Williamsburg, were transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Sams initially declined medical treatment, but later responded to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The crash is under investigation.

Theft

• 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, 200 block of E. Franklin St., Pomona, theft of fuel was reported from the Pomona Casey’s General Store.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• 1:19 a.m. Wednesday, 900 block of N. Cedar St., Ottawa, Colten Rowsey, 26, Ottawa, for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after being stopped for a traffic infraction.

• 7:50 a.m. Wednesday, 700 block of W. Second St., Ottawa, Dereje Smith, 18, Lawrence, on an active City of Ottawa warrant.

• 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of N. Sycamore St., Ottawa, Daniel Hernandez, 59, Ottawa, on a active City of Ottawa warrant.

• 7:35 p.m. Wednesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Jessie Wormell, 23, Pomona, on an active City of Ottawa warrant.

• 1:18 a.m. Thursday, 500 block of E. Logan St., Ottawa, Michael Powell, 60, Ottawa, for driving while suspended after being stopped for a traffic violation.

• 1:44 a.m. Thursday, 500 block of S. Mulberry St., Ottawa, Alysan Lindberg, 22, Ottawa, for driving under the influence after being stopped for a traffic violation.

• 4:07 p.m. Thursday, 500 block of E. Fifth St., Ottawa, Ernest Ingram Jr., 19, Ottawa, for domestic battery.

Thefts

• 10:43 a.m. Wednesday, 700 block of W. Second St., Ottawa, a 80-year-old Lawrence male reported criminal use of a financial card and theft by deception.

• 11:17 a.m. Wednesday, 300 block of E. 11th St., Ottawa, a 22-year-old Wakarusa female reported unknown subjects entered an unlocked vehicle and stole items.

• 1:43 p.m. Wednesday, 1400 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, a 41-year-old Ottawa male reported an unknown suspect used his identity without permission. Incidents

• 8:53 a.m. Thursday, 1100 block of S. Ash St., Ottawa, a 14-year-old Ottawa juvenile was issued a notice to appear for a past fight.

• 4:08 a.m. Thursday, 1100 block of Pebble Beach Lane, a 41-year-old Ottawa female reported a 15-year-old Ottawa juvenile as a runaway. The juvenile was later located and taken into custody.

Wellsville Police Department News

• Wednesday: 200 block of Benton Drive, check welfare; 700 block of W. Third Terrace, disorderly conduct/arrest; 1000 block of Poplar St., public assist; 100 block of Locust St., public assist; 400 block of Main St., warrant arrest; 300 block of Pendleton Avenue, warrant arrrest.

• Thursday: 400 block of Main St., general information; 200 block of Ash St., special assignment; 300 block of Walnut St., check welfare; 300 block of Maple St., disturbance; 800 block of Main St., motorist assist; 100 block of Locust St., medical call.

Ottawa Fire Department News

• Firefighters assisted with seven medical calls on Wednesday.