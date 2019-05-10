People wanting to run for local city or school board offices have less than a month to file.

People wanting to run for local city or school board offices have less than a month to file.

The filing deadline is noon June 3, according to County Clerk Janet Klasinski, who serves as the county election officer.

A primary election will take place in August, and the general election will be in November.

For more information about filing for office, call the County Clerk’s Office at 913-684-0421.

A number of candidates have already filed, according to information from Klasinski’s office.

In Leavenworth, current City Commissioner Nancy Bauder has filed for re-election. Camalla M. Leonhard and Jerry Hansen also have filed as candidates for the Leavenworth City Commission.

Leavenworth city commissioners are elected to at-large positions instead of specific wards or districts.

Three positions on the City Commission are up for election this year. The top three vote-getters among the candidates will be elected to the commission.

Four people have filed as candidates for the Leavenworth Board of Education including current board member Dannielle Wells. The other candidates for Leavenworth school board are Chris Humphrey, Ralph Taylor and Judi Price.

Leavenworth school board members also serve in at-large positions. Four positions on the board are up for election this year.

In Lansing, members of the City Council are elected by wards.

So far, two people have filed as candidates for the city’s Ward 1, which is located in northeast Lansing.

Council member Gene Kirby and Rick Huhn are the two candidates.

Only one candidate, Marcus D. Majure, has filed so far in Ward 2, which is located in southern Lansing.

Council member Jesse Garvey and Betty Klinedinst have filed as candidates for Ward 3, which is located in a west central section of the city.

Council member Gregg Buehler has filed for re-election in Ward 4, which is located in northwest Lansing.

The Lansing school board has four positions that are up for election this year. Members of the board are elected to at-large positions.

Aaron Yoakam has filed as a candidate for the Lansing Board of Education.

Three seats of the Basehor City Council are up for election this year. Members of the council are elected to at-large positions.

Richard Drennon, who currently serves as the council president, has filed for re-election.

The Basehor-Linwood Board of Education has positions that represent specific geographical areas of the school district with one at-large seat that represents the entire district.

Four positions on the board are up for election this year.

Current board member Tracey Hannah has filed for re-election to Position 1, which represents a northern section of the school district.

Dayna Miller, who serves as the board’s president, has filed for re-election to Position 2, which represents a central area of the district.

Current board member Jeanette Klamm has filed for re-election to Position 3, which represents a southern section of the district.

Aaron M. Eusterwiemann has filed as a candidate for Position 7, which is the at-large position.

The Easton Board of Education also has positions that represent specific areas and one at-large position.

Current board member Jennifer J. Kern has filed for re-election to Position 7, which is the at-large position.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR