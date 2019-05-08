Skyline High School continued their track season at the Bob Haug Invitation held in Jetmore on Tuesday, April 30. The T-Birds finished second in a loaded field of 1, 2, and 3A schools.

Top six finishers were as follows: 100M dash - Cade Swonger, 3rd place, 200M dash - Cade Swonger, 1st place, 1600M run - Jackson Wallace, 1st place, 3200M run - Jackson Wallace, 3rd place, Jacob Swisher, 5th place, 300M hurdles, Sam Fisher, 5th place, shot put, Zack Urban, 2nd place, long jump, Eliazar Carrasco, 2nd place. 4x100M relay - 3rd place (Jesus Casas, Braden Tyler, Cade Swonger, Sam Fisher), 4x800M relay - 4th place (Erik Ghumm, Jacob Swisher, Jackson Wallace, Mark Schmidt).

On Friday, April 26, the T-Birds traveled to Ellinwood High School on Friday to compete in the Ellinwood Invitational.

Top six finishers were as follows: high jump - Jesus Casas, 6th place, javelin - Eli Temanson, 3rd place, shot put - Zack Urban, 2nd place, 1600M run - Jackson Wallace, 5th place, 3200M run - Jackson Wallace, 5th place, discus - Zack Urban, 6th place, long jump - Eliazar Carrasco, 2nd place, 110M hurdles - Brock Montgomery, 5th place, 300M hurdles - Sam Fisher, 1st place, 200M dash - Cade Swonger, 1st place, 4x800M relay - 4th place, 4x400M relay - 6th place, 4x100M relay - 1st place. Skyline track gets back in action at 3 p.m., May 9 at Pretty Prairie.