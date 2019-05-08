CONCORDIA — The 17th Annual Celebration of Orphan Train Riders will be held in Concordia May 30 through June 1.

Pre-registration is currently taking place. Those interested may call the museum at 785-243-4471 Tuesday through Saturday, or check the event tab at orphantraindepot.org.

Anyone wishing to register for the entire celebration should do so by May 24. Other than three ticketed meals, all events are free and open to the public.

Ticketed events include a "Sneak Peek" from 7 to 9 p.m. May 30 at the National Orphan Train Complex, 300 Washington, for $15; lunch at the Nazareth Motherhouse, 1300 Washington, from noon to 1:15 p.m. June 1 for 15: and the President's Award Banquet at 6:30 p.m. June 1 for $25.