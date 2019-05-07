Jacob Radcliffe, a West Franklin High School student, who is attending Washburn Institute of Technology, earned two notable honors at the SkillsUSA Kansas competition staged recently in Hutchinson.

As student in the automotive service technician program, Radcliffe scored his first win with a gold medal in the automotive service technology competition. This contest is designed to evaluate the contestant’s preparation for employment and to recognize outstanding students for excellence and professionalism in their chosen career field.

This top achievement earned him additional recognition as the recipient of the Edward J. Bock Memorial Scholarship which will enable him to participate in the National Leadership Skills Championship in June in Louisville, Kentucky., to compete in the automotive service technology contest. The scholarship honors the late Edward J Bock, of Topeka, a member of the SkillsUSA Kansas Youth Development Foundation board of directors from 1993 through 2010. A long-time employee of Snap on Tools, Bock was an important industry representative serving the students and teachers of SkillsUSA Kansas and a respected advocate for technical education.

Washburn Tech brought home a record 63 gold medals from the SkillsUSA Kansas competition. In addition, Washburn Tech students won 25 silver and 19 bronze medals for a total of 107 medals in the statewide contests.

“This is the second year in a row that our medal count has broken the century mark,” said Clark Coco, dean, Washburn Tech. “The hardware goes to reinforce what we already know about our students. They are very talented and skilled in their trade, and will be valuable members of our future workforce.”