Before this community, which was named in honor of one of Dodge City's founding fathers, received its post office in March 1886, the town started as a stagecoach stop.

Robert M. Wright, who the town is named after, owned a large stockyard in the area now known as Wright.

Soon after the post office came a hotel and, in 1887, William Hunt, J.D. Hendricks, Ira M. Cobb, John Murphy and A. McLeod chartered the town.

Wright, Kansas did not grow into the large cattle market its founders had anticipated, but it gradually grew into a village with a newspaper, grain and shipping company, a general store and several other businesses.

Like so many of the small southwestern Kansas burgs, the post office shut down in September 1893 only to reopen a couple years later in October 1895.

The post office again closed briefly in 1905. In 1910, Wright had a population of 60 and a general store.

Wright, which lies along the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway, is seven miles northeast of Dodge City, never incorporated but remains a small agricultural community.

A Right Coop elevator, a Catholic church, fire station and a post office remain.

A note about the elevator; Right Cooperative Association became part of Alliance Ag & Grain, LLC in March of 2016 along with Farmers Cooperative Company and Southern Plains Cooperative.

At some time in Wright Cooperative's history the "W" was dropped to make it the "Right" Coop.

Though Wright has its own zip code, their landline phone exchange is included within Dodge City's.

The Designated Place Census had Wright's population as 156 on July 1, 2018.