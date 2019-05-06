Dear Readers: Today's SOUND OFF is about destination weddings:

"Dear Heloise: Why have destination weddings become so popular? My niece is getting married in Hawaii, which is thousands of miles from family and friends. Neither the bride nor the groom lives in Hawaii, so it's not as though they've established a life there. Although I've received an invitation, I can't afford to go right now, nor can most of the people invited. Even the girl my niece wanted as her maid of honor said she can't go since she just started a new job and can't get the time off. The bride's parents aren't happy about it, nor are the groom's. Am I wrong in thinking a destination wedding is a little selfish?" -- Nancy E., Waterbury, Conn.

Nancy, well, it's inconvenient to get married so far away from family and friends, but couples are entitled to the wedding of their choice. Readers, what do you think about destination weddings? -- Heloise

NOVEL GARDEN PATH

Dear Heloise: Everyone likes to have a unique yard, so for my garden path, I used tree slices as steppingstones. My husband cut 2-inch slices of a thick log. We lined the path with newspaper, wet it down with a hose, then poured about 2 inches of fine sand over the newspaper. We placed the wood slices on the sandy bed, then poured fine gravel in between the slices. It's easy and economical, and the newspaper keeps weeds at bay. -- Verity M., Sherman, Ky.

KITTY CAT

Dear Heloise: I love animals, but I'd really rather keep my neighbor's tomcat away from my garden. Is there anything that will deter this sweet kitty from spraying my plants and flowers? -- Lois G., Carson City, Nev.

Lois, try using vinegar around the outer edges of your garden, or a sprinkling of chopped onions or chives also might do the trick. Most cats do not like a strong scent. You can also try cayenne pepper, but use that as a last resort. -- Heloise

CROWS VS. SQUIRRELS

Dear Heloise: Help! We have crows that are invading our squirrels' tree. What can I do to stop the crows from taking their peanuts? We refuse to stop feeding our squirrels, but we need to get rid of the peanut-eating crows. -- Yvonne S., Covina, Calif.

Yvonne, there are a few things you can try. Hang wind chimes close to the feeder or hang something shiny, such as a mirror or strips of metal. Birds dislike both of these. You also can buy a plastic owl and hang it close to the feeder or from a tree. Crows are intelligent birds, and when they've found a place with food, they'll be difficult to deter. Good luck! -- Heloise