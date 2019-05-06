Grain markets
Kanza Co-op: Wheat $3.78; Corn $3.38; Milo $2.98; Soybeans $7.07
PCP prices: Wheat $3.65; Corn $3.56; Milo/cwt. $5.44; Soybeans $7.64
Scoular: Wheat $3.78; Corn $3.62; Milo $3.32; Soybeans $7.50
